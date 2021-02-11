CRICKETNEXT

Shreyas Iyer's Dance Routine with Dhanashree Verma Goes Viral

In the last edition of the Indian Premier League, Iyer led Delhi Capitals to their first ever season final but lost to defending champions Mumbai Indians.

After impressing his fans with the bat, India cricketer Shreyas Iyer is now earning plaudits for his dance skills. While away from the field at the moment, Iyer is making sure to make the most of his time. He is busy honing his talents in other extracurricular activities. To do so, he has joined leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma as a dance partner. The duo teamed up for a performance that has left several social media users stunned.

In a video shared on Instagram, Iyer and Dhanashree were seen performing the shuffle dance on SAINt JHN Rosessong. The Delhi Capitals skipper is dressed in black shorts, tee and sneakers. Dhanashree, on the other hand,looks chic and comfortable in a yellow co-ord tracksuit. Iyer has proved that he is a fine dancer on many occasions on various social media platforms. The 26-year-old has kept his fans entertained with his presence on his official social media page and this time showcased his dancing prowess.

The duo’s performance has gathered praises and reactions from all corners of the world. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, Team India fielding coach R Sridhar and Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan praised the two for their dance routine. Dhanashree herself took to the comments section of the post to write, “Killing it and how.”

Dhanashree got married to star spinner Chahal in December last year in Gurugram. A dancer and choreographer by profession, Dhanashree owns the dance company – Dhanashree Verma Company.

Iyer, on the other hand, has been away from international cricket since his return from Australia tour. However, he has been retained for the white ball series against England including five T20Is followed by three ODIs. He will be leading Mumbai in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting from February 20. A 22-member squad for the tournament was announced by the Salil Ankola-led selection committee. In the last edition of the Indian Premier League, Iyer led Delhi Capitals to their first ever season final but lost to defending champions, Mumbai Indians.

