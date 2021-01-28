Shri Enterprise, Aarka Sports Jointly Launch MS Dhoni Cricket Academy in Ahmedabad

The main objective of MSDCA is to transform the standards of coaching and development of cricket in the country and abroad.

Aiming to establish a world-class training facility for emerging cricketers, Gujarat-based Shri Enterprise in partnership with sports management and consultancy services provider Aarka Sports launched MS Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA) in Ahmedabad on Monday. The main objective of MSDCA is to transform the standards of coaching and development of cricket in the country and abroad. The academy boasts use of modern technology, high class coaching facility and has certified coaches at its various centers spread across the country and abroad.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Reddy of Shri Enterprise said, “We are extremely happy to associate with MS Dhoni Cricket Academy. With this alliance, the children of Gujarat will get the opportunity to learn modern coaching methodology from MSDCA and their accredited coaches.”

He added that coaching in the academy involves a lot of practical activities with focus on developing a trainee’s ability to perform not just in the nets but on the bigger stages as well. Reddy said that the registrations for entering the coaching program are currently open.

IPL 2021: Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell & Other Potential Top Buys Available in Auction

“MSDCA is formed with sole objective to provide platform to aspiring cricketers in the country through a structured program that equips our players with the skills they need to succeed in cricket and in life,” Mihir Diwakar, Managing Director of Aarka Sports, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He added that the systematic learning program offered by them helps the trainees learn the basics at a young age, which in turn helps them to perform well in different formats of modern cricket.

Diwakar, who himself was a first-class cricketer active between 1999 and 2009, also elaborated on the training methodology they employ at the academy.

IPL 2021 Player Auction to be Held on 18th February in Chennai

Back in 2017, MS Dhoni had inaugurated his first global cricket academy in Dubai. The MSDCA facility in the city is equipped with various facilities including four turf, three cement and three matted pitches, bowling machines, safety nets, night lights and an in-house sports shop for cricket gear and video analysis. Dhoni had said he was delighted to be a part of the venture and that he would like to contribute in every way possible.