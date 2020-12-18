Shubham Gill’s Birthday Wish for Sister Shahneel is Winning Hearts of Netizens

On Thursday, Shubham Gill took to his social media accounts to wish his sister Shahneel on her birthday. He shared an adorable picture in which the brother-sister duo is looking fabulous and cute. But, it is the caption that is winning the hearts of fans on Instagram and Twitter.

Indian cricketer Shubham Gill has impressed many fans with his performances on the field. Now, his recent social media post is melting hearts of the netizens for an entirely different reason. On Thursday, Gill took to his social media accounts to wish his sister Shahneel on her birthday.

He called her the one “who witnessed most of my childhood injuries and caused quite a few of them.

” Gill also mentioned her sister as one “who knows way too many embarrassing childhood secrets” about the cricketer.

“Happy birthday to my doppelganger, have the best day. Love you,” wrote the 21-year-old cricketer on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, alongside the picture.

To the one who witnessed most of my childhood injuries and caused quite a few of them. The one who knows way too many embarrassing childhood secrets about me. Happy birthday to my doppelganger, have the best day. Love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yw3xI42Pze — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) December 16, 2020

The post has garnered more than 267,000 likes on Instagram and over 33,000 on Twitter as the fans showered their love and blessings upon the siblings.

“Thanks a lot Shubman for blessing us with the cutest picture ever! I am so in love with it,” wrote one user on Instagram.

“You guys are pure sibling goals. Once again happiest birthday Shahneel. We love you both so much!” wrote another. Yet another fan commented, “Can’t get enough of this beautiful picture. Gonna stare at this for an hour, no doubt!”

Gill is currently in Australia where he impressed fans with his performances in the ODI and a couple of practice Tests he played.

He was not picked for the first of the four Tests to be played, although there were demands from various quarters to pick him. Instead, Prithvi Shaw was chosen to open for India. The decision did not turn out in favour of the team, at least in the first innings, where Shaw got out for duck in just the second ball of the match. Subsequently, the selectors came under a lot of criticism from the cricket fans who vented out their frustration on social media.