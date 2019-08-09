starts in
Gill's Double Ton Puts India A in Pole Position Against West Indies A

Abhimanyu Sen |August 9, 2019, 2:38 AM IST
Shubman Gill became the youngest to score a first-class double-century for an Indian representative team when he smashed an unbeaten 204 for India A against West Indies A in the third and final unofficial Test at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday.

Gill's knock, along with Hanuma Vihari's unbeaten 118 in an unbroken 315-run partnership for the fifth wicket, put India A in a strong position at the end of the third day.

At stumps, West Indies A were 37 for no loss, chasing an improbable 373 for victory. India A had declared on 365 for 4 soon after Gill scored his double ton.

The visiting side resumed at the overnight score of 23 for 3, and Gill, starting at a personal score of 2, reached his century just at the stroke of lunch. He had walked in with the score on 14 for 2, and saw that slip to 14 for 3 and subsequently 50 for 4.

India A had managed only a seven-run lead in the first innings, and it was imperative that they stretched it as much as they could in the second innings. They needed a partnership, and that's what they got with Gill and Vihari putting on an unbroken 315-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Gill led the way with a counter-attacking knock while Vihari was subdued, playing sheet anchor. Gill scored two sixes and 19 fours in his 204 which took only 250 balls, while Vihari hit 10 fours and a six in an innings that had a strike rate just under 54.

Jeremy Solozano (20) and Montcin Hodge (15) saw through the 15 overs after India A declared.

