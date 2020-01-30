Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari Show Fight as New Zealand A Peg Back Visitors

Half-centuries by captain Hanuma Vihari and young Shubman Gill were the highlight of the opening day for the visitors in the first unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A in Christchurch. By the time stumps were drawn, the hosts were firmly in the driver’s seat.
Asked to bat first on a difficult wicket, India’s openers Abhimanyu Easwaran (8) and Mayank Agarwal (0) fell cheaply and Priyank Panchal (18) followed suit soon after.
Gill, who scored 83 off 83 deliveries, along with Vihari (51) however dug in and steadied the ship. Both batsmen looked solid and put together a 119-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
While Gill smashed nine fours and two sixes during his knock, Vihari’s approach was more cautious and he found the fence eight times during his 79-ball knock.
After both Gill and Vihari perished the likes of KS Bharat and Shahbaz Nadeem added 16 and 18 respectively, Michael Rae (4/54) and Cole McConchie (3/33) wrapped up the tail quickly to bowl India out for 216.
India A’s bowlers also did not have the best return on the day, as the hosts only lost the wickets of Hamish Rutherford and Rachin Ravindra.
At stumps, New Zealand A were 105/2, with Mohammed Siraj and Ishan Porel being the wicket-takers for India.
