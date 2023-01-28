'Shubman Gill And Rishabh Pant Two Candidates For India's Captaincy': Former Opener Makes Big Prediction

Winds of change are blowing in Indian cricket. Plans were afoot to build a team for the future right after the team’s semifinal exit at the T20 World Cup last year with Hardik Pandya leading India in the shortest format.

No official word on succession has been heard from the team management yet which maintains that senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has been rested to keep them fresh for bigger challenges.

However, it’s not a secret that the current set of India stars are on the wrong side of the 30s and are in the final stage of their professional carers though the end might be few years away but the planning has to start early.

The candidates to take their places are aplenty. However, former India opener Aakash Chopra thinks that as far as the captaincy goes, he doesn’t see any major change till the ODI World Cup later this year.

Chopra reckons Rohit will continue to lead India in Tests and ODIs while the rein of the T20I squad should remain with allrounder Pandya.

“I don’t think we will see a single captain for all formats just yet, I think those days are over. Rohit Sharma will be the Test team’s captain till the WTC, that’s not going to change - it is going to stay like that. Hardik Pandya is currently the captain in the T20 format, and I think he will continue to do so and in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, you will see Pandya be the captain of the Indian team," he said on JioCInema’s new daily sports show Aakashvani.

“In One-Day cricket, Rohit Sharma will continue to be the captain till the World Cup. But I think in the long term, in terms of India’s captaincy, it will be Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. These are my two candidates for India’s captaincy in the future," he added.

Rishabh Pant is currently recovering from injuries he received after a car crash last December and is likely to be out for months. He has led India in the past Gill is yet to get a taste of captaincy at the senior level.

