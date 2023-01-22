'Shubman Gill Doesn’t Need to Change Anything': Former PCB Chairman Calls Young India Opener 'Mini Rohit Sharma'

Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja drew comparisons between young Shubman Gill and his captain Rohit Sharma. The duo has formed a solid partnership as the new opening pair of the Indian team in white-ball cricket. They have already shared multiple 100-run plus partnerships at the top as selectors have considered Gill as the opener for the ODI World Cup over an experienced Shikhar Dhawan.

Gill made his case very strong for the WC squad with a magnificent double century against New Zealand in the first ODI to join an elusive list of players.

Also Read | IND vs NZ: ‘Getting Used to Bowling in ODIs Again, Body Feeling Better With Every Match’ - Hardik Pandya

Raja said that Shubman managed to conjure extra time while playing the ball which is exactly what has been said for Rohit for the past many years, suggesting that the young opener doesn’t need to change anything.

“Shubman Gill looks like a mini-Rohit Sharma. He has extra time and looks good. He has enough potential. Aggression will also develop with time. He doesn’t need to change anything. He scored a double hundred recently,” Raja said on his YouTube channel.

The former PCB chairman also talked about India’s dominant show in the second ODI against New Zealand and said that skipper Rohit made the chase look very easy.

“Batting was easy for India because they have an outstanding batter like Rohit Sharma. He plays exceedingly well. He is an amazing striker of hook-and-pull shots, so a 108-run chase becomes easy,” he added.

IND vs NZ: ‘Know a Big Score Hasn’t Come But Happy With How I’m Going’

Raja further pointed out the Indian batters struggle while batting on the front foot.

“What India batters need to do, top order in particular, is the fact that their front-foot batting is looking weak. It’s easy to hit from the back foot, but once the ball is tossed up, you rely on defense, then there is some error,” he added.

He suggested that the rise of Indian cricket in the longer formats is because of the bowlers who have done consistently well in recent times.

“India’s resurgence in ODI and Test cricket is on the basis of bowling because their batting is historically strong,” he said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here