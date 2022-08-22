Shubman Gill Equals Virat Kohli's Rare Feat With a Magnificent Century Against Zimbabwe

Shubman Gill impressed many with his magnificent century in the third ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. The 22-year-old scored his maiden international century on Monday and emulated a rare feat of batting maverick Virat Kohli. Gill, who came out to bat at a tricky stage when India lost their openers, played with a lot of responsibility and showed his class by smashing a century in 82 balls.

Gill has only played 9 ODI matches so far and has already made a big name for himself with his consistent performances in recent outings.

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Score

Interestingly, Kohli was the last Indian before Gill to score a men’s ODI century before turning 24 years old. The former India captain score a century ten years ago in 2012 before turning 24.

Gill, who made his ODI comeback with the series against the West Indies, was a treat to the eye during his innings comprising 15 fours and a six. The 22-year-old played shots all around, with his straight drives and cover drives standing out.

The 22-year-old shared a 140-run for the third wicket with wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan to stabilize the innings after the departure of KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan.

He took his time to get settled in the middle but after reaching fifty, Gill decided to put the foot on the accelerator to breach the triple-digit mark quickly.

ALSO READ | ‘What About Virat’s Future?’: Here’s What Shahid Afridi Replied to a Fan’s Question on Twitter

However, Gill had a few nervous moments in the 90s before he reached the milestone.

Evans appealed for a close leg before call but the DRS was turned down after UltraEdge showed that the ball touched Gill’s bat before thudding into the pads. On the same ball, however, Kishan was run out at the other end after he left his crease for a quick single, but Gill was preoccupied with the appeal.



Gill scored his maiden century after Kishan’s departure, he stood strong after that and continued to play his attacking shots but he didn’t get much support from the other end. The Punjab batter was dismissed in the last over of the innings while trying to play a big shot. India lost wickets at regular intervals in the last 10 overs and posted 289/8 in 50 overs.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here