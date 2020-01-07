Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Shubman Gill Fined 100 Per Cent Match Fee For Showing Dissent to Umpire in Ranji Tie

India batsman Shubman Gill has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent against umpire in Ranji match between Punjab and Delhi, last Friday.

Cricketnext Staff |January 7, 2020, 8:03 PM IST
The current white-ball captain of the India A team refused to leave the crease after he was adjudged caught-behind by slow medium bowler Subodh Bhati. An argument with the umpire followed and the batsman was reinstated after a discussion between the on-field officials.

Gill was batting on 10 then. Gill didn't last long as he edged one off Simarjeet Singh to Anuj Rawat for 23 off 41 balls with the team's score on 60.

"The straight umpire (Mohammed Rafi) had adjudged Shubman caught behind and the batsman then walked up to the umpire and was seen having an argument asking him to reverse his decision. The straight umpire then consulted the square-leg umpire (Paschim Pathak) and reversed his decision," Delhi team manager Vivek Khurana told PTI.

Asked if there was any plan for a walk-out by the visiting side, Khurana absolutely denied any such move.

"Our skipper (Nitish) Rana just asked the umpires as to why they overturned the initial decision. We never walked out. The match referee (Ranganathan) came in and play resumed as usual," Khurana added.

