CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Shubman Gill Gets 'Befitting Reply' From Fake Swiggy Account, Fans Ask Real Account to Take Note
1-MIN READ

Shubman Gill Gets 'Befitting Reply' From Fake Swiggy Account, Fans Ask Real Account to Take Note

Something happened between Shubman Gill and Swiggy on Twitter, at least the fans thought so.

Something happened between Shubman Gill and Swiggy on Twitter, at least the fans thought so.

Swiggy took a dig at Shubman Gill after the batter complained about their food delivery to Elon Musk. However, the account was fake.

Cricketnext Staff

Elon Musk is the new Twitter chief. And fans of his are wasting no time in celebrating his takeover of the micro-blogging site by tweeting what they would like to see in the near future. Among one of his fans was India cricketer Shubman Gill who tweeted that Musk must takeover food delivery app Swiggy as they are not delivering on time. What happened next took Gill and his fans by surprise as Swiggy hit back with a tweet which is going viral as of writing this report.

“Elon musk, please buy swiggy so they can deliver on time,” tweeted Gill. Meanwhile the food delivery giant hit back, saying: “We are still faster than your batting in T20 cricket.”

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

RELATED NEWS

However, there is a catch to it. A lot of fans then noticed that the account is not the original account, but a fake one. Some of the fans, who were having fun reading this conversation, hated it when they realised the truth.  They were earlier emotionally charged up when they saw this tweet. Here are some of the reactions.

Cricketnext Staff

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over ...Read More

Tags
first published:April 30, 2022, 07:31 IST