Shubman Gill Gets 'Befitting Reply' From Fake Swiggy Account, Fans Ask Real Account to Take Note

Elon Musk is the new Twitter chief. And fans of his are wasting no time in celebrating his takeover of the micro-blogging site by tweeting what they would like to see in the near future. Among one of his fans was India cricketer Shubman Gill who tweeted that Musk must takeover food delivery app Swiggy as they are not delivering on time. What happened next took Gill and his fans by surprise as Swiggy hit back with a tweet which is going viral as of writing this report.

“Elon musk, please buy swiggy so they can deliver on time,” tweeted Gill. Meanwhile the food delivery giant hit back, saying: “We are still faster than your batting in T20 cricket.”

We are still faster than your batting in T20 cricket. https://t.co/aF0fP63v4P— Swiggy (@swiggysgs) April 29, 2022

Elon musk, please buy swiggy so they can deliver on time. @elonmusk #swiggy— Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) April 29, 2022

However, there is a catch to it. A lot of fans then noticed that the account is not the original account, but a fake one. Some of the fans, who were having fun reading this conversation, hated it when they realised the truth. They were earlier emotionally charged up when they saw this tweet. Here are some of the reactions.

You guys don’t have any right to talk with this manner this with a Indian cricketer @Twitter— Cricket Football Lover (@CricketFootba16) April 29, 2022

Prithvi shaw reading this befitting reply-: pic.twitter.com/YnTGbgWeaf— Pulkit🇮🇳❤️ (@pulkit5Dx) April 29, 2022

@/MumbaiPolice I’ve witnessed a murder live on twitter 😫— Ravinder | KKR era 💜 (@SuttaBeedi27) April 29, 2022