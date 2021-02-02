- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
Shubman Gill is Going to be One of the Best Openers Over the Next Ten Years in Tests: Brad Hogg
Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg is of the opinion that India batsman Shubman Gil has to the potential to become one the best openers in Test cricket, in the coming 10 years. The youngsters' cool head and technique has impressed each and every expert till now. In his debut Test series, the 21-year-old score an impressive 259 in three matches, that included a match-winning 91 at Brisbane.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 2, 2021, 8:20 AM IST
Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg is of the opinion that India batsman Shubman Gil has to the potential to become one the best openers in Test cricket, in the coming 10 years. The youngsters' cool head and technique has impressed each and every expert till now. In his debut Test series, the 21-year-old score an impressive 259 in three matches, that included a match-winning 91 at Brisbane.
"He (Shubman Gill) has got all the shots in the book. The thing that impressed me here in Australia was that when the Australians tested him with the short ball, he was prepared to take on the hook shot. He is going to be a little bit of a legend and he is going to be one of the best openers that the world sees over the next ten years in Test cricket," Brad Hogg said on his YouTube channel.
Meanwhile, all members of the Indian team have returned three negative results for COVID-19 and will have their first outdoor session ahead of the England series today (Monday), the BCCI announced.
"The Indian Cricket Team completed their quarantine period today in Chennai. Three RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 were conducted at regular intervals and all tests have returned negative results. The team will have their first outdoor session today from 5:00 PM and nets sessions will begin from tomorrow," a BCCI spokesperson said.
All members of the England cricket team too have returned negative results for their respective coronavirus tests. Meanwhile, the BCCI and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association have decided to allow 50 per cent spectators at the second India-England Test to be held at the M A Chidambaram stadium, a top TNCA official told PTI on Monday.
The issue was discussed by the TNCA members after fresh COVID-19 guidelines on easing of public movement and entry of spectators into sporting venues were issued. The move was cleared in a meeting between TNCA and BCCI officials.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking