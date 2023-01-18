Shubman Gill Joins Elusive List With Sublime Double Century: Meet All Members of 200 Club in ODIs

Shubman Gill joined an elusive list of players on Wednesday by smashing a sensational double century against New Zealand in the first ODI of three-match series in Hyderabad. The talented young opener has been in sensational form in recent times and he took it a notch higher with a 208-run knock to help India post a mammoth 349/8 on the scoreboard. Gill reached his first fifty in 52 balls, before reaching his century off 87 balls. He then went from 100 to 150 in 35 balls, and the jump from 150 to 200 happened in just 23 balls, with his overall strike rate at 139.6, taking India to nearly reaching 350. His magnificent knock was laced with 19 fours and 9 sixes.

Here is the list of players who have scored a double-century in ODIs

Belinda Clark

It was Belinda Clark who scripted history by becoming the first batter to slam a double century in ODIs. It was way back in 2017 when Clarke smashed 229 runs off 155 balls to start a club where it’s still very difficult to get an entry. The former Aussie skipper smashed 22 fours during the special knock to help her team register a historic 363-run win over Denmark Women.

Sachin Tendulkar

It was none other than Sachin Tendulkar who started the special 200 club in Men’s One Day Internationals. The Master Blaster slammed 200 runs off 147 balls against South Africa in February 2010. The batting great smashed quality Proteas bowling unit all around the park as his knock was laced with 25 fours and three sixes. It was a knock of sheer class which put South Africa under pressure as they lost the match by 153 runs.

Virender Sehwag

The destructive India opener was the second player to join the list which was started by his opening partner and good friend Tendulkar. In the absence of MS Dhoni, Sehwag was leading the Indian team in Indore during the 2011 West Indies series. The legendary opener scored 219 runs off 149 balls during which he struck 25 fours and 7 sixes to help India register a mammoth 153- run win over the Windies who were bundled out for 165 in reply to hosts 418/5.

Rohit Sharma

The current Indian team captain is the only member in this club to register his name multiple times. Rohit has slammed three double centuries in ODIs so far in his glorious career. The Hitman hit his first double century in November 2013 against Australia. The swashbuckling opener slammed 209 runs off 158 balls as he hit the Aussie bowlers all around the park in Bengaluru. He hit 12 fours and 16 sixes. The 35-year-old scripted history in November 2014 to become the first player to hit two double tons in ODIs. He made it even more special by registering the highest score in ODIs - 264 against Sri Lanka. He hit 33 fours and 9 sixes during his 173-ball stay in the middle. Three years later in 2017, Rohit scored another double century and it also came up against Sri Lanka. The 35-year-old smacked 13 fours and 12 sixes to script history.

Martin Guptill

The New Zealand opener was the first non-Indian player to score a double century in ODIs. He chose the big stage of World Cup to achieve the massive feat against West Indies during the 2015 showpiece event. Guptill remained unbeaten on 237 as it was laced with 24 fours and 11 sixes. The veteran opener was too good for an average Windies bowling attack as New Zealand posted 393/6 as they registered a massive 143-victory in Wellington.

Chris Gayle

The Universe Boss also entered the elusive club during the 2015 ODI World Cup as he scored 215 runs against Zimbabwe which involved 10 fours and 16 sixes. Gayle caused carnage in Canberra as Zimbabwe just managed to get two wickets. The legendary Windies opener also shone with the ball and claimed a couple of wickets as the Windies registered a 73-run win (D/L method).

Amelia Kerr

The New Zealand batter, who was just 17 in 2018, announced her arrival at the big stage with a sensational 232-run* knock - the highest score in Women’s ODIs. Kerr was too good for Irish bowlers who were clueless about how to get the better of her. She smashed 31 fours and two sixes and instantly become a star in Women’s cricket by becoming the second batswoman after Belinda Clark to achieve the feat.

Fakhar Zaman

Zaman is the only Pakistan player in the tally as he smacked 210 runs against Zimbabwe in 2018 as his knock was laced with 24 fours and 5 maximums. It was a crucial knock for the southpaw as that knock helped him cement his place in the Pakistan white-ball set-up. He made his ODI debut in 2017 and one year later he achieved the massive feat which helped Pakistan register a 244-run victory over minnows Zimbabwe.

Ishan Kishan

Last year, Kishan became the fourth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma to smash a double century in ODI cricket. The southpaw smashed 210 runs in 131 balls as his magnificent knock was laced with 24 fours and 10 sixes. He reached the 200-run mark off just 126 deliveries, becoming the fastest cricketer across to world to notch a double hundred. He notched up his maiden ODI hundred off just 85 deliveries and roared loudly to celebrate the moment. He then shifted gears and smashed the Bangladesh bowlers left, right and center to reach double ton in real quick time.

Shubman Gill

Young Gill slammed a majestic double century in the first ODI against New Zealand to script history in Hyderabad. The 23-year-old becomes the youngest male batter to score a double ton in ODIs. It was a knock of total domination from Shubman as he stamped his authority over bowlers on a surface where other Indian batters failed to get going. He scored 208 runs and guided India to a mammoth 349/8 in 50 overs. He smashed his former IPL teammate Lockie Ferguson for a hat-trick of sixes to complete his double ton and celebrated it in style by roaring loud as the whole dressing room stood up for him.

