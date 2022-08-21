Shubman Gill Likely To Lead India 'A' Against New Zealand 'A' in September

Shubman Gill likely to lead India ‘A’ in both the four-day games and the three one-dayer against New Zealand ‘A’ in September. Although BCCI hasn’t announced the team yet but it is highly likely that Gill will take the charge of the ‘A’ squad.

According to the sources, the 25-year-old Shams Mulani might also receive his maiden India ‘A’ call-up. Mulani, the left-arm spinning all-rounder had a great domestic season with Mumbai at both the senior and under-25 levels.

Mulani had six five-wicket hauls, topping the wicket-takers’ chart in Ranji Trophy last season with wickets in six games. He also took 29 wickets in three games to bowl Mumbai to the under-25 CK Nayudu Trophy victory.

Apart from Mulani, three other Mumbai players – pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur, batter Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal, can also make to the India ‘A’ squad for the four-day games.

It is most likely that Madhya Pradesh’s Rajat Patidar, who slammed 122 and unbeaten 30 in his team’s maiden Ranji triumph in June this year might also get India ‘A’ call.

Off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar, who missed the ongoing Zimbabwe ODI tour after suffering a shoulder injury in the UK, might get picked for both the squads. Along with them, Mohammed Siraj, Hanuma Vihari, Yash Dubey, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shubham Sharma, KS Bharat, Jalaj Saxena, Akshay Wadkar, Shahbaz Ahmed and Manisankar Murasingh could also be the other members of the four-day outing. Opener Prithvi Shaw is most likely to feature in one-day games.

The New Zealand ‘A’ will play seven internationals under the leadership of Tom Bruce. The tour will consist of three four-day fixtures which will be held in Bangalore from September 1-4, 8-11 and 15-18, while the one-dayers will be held in Chennai on September 22, 25 and 27.

Expected India ‘A’ squads

For 4-dayers: Shubman Gill (C), Yash Dubey, Hanuma Vihari, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, KS Bharat (wk), Shams Mulani, Jalaj Saxena, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Sharma, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Manisankar Murasingh

For one-dayers: Shubman Gill (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Washington Sundar, Praveen Dubey, Mayank Markande, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, KS Bharat (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Pulkit Narang, Rahul Chahar & Yash Dayal

