Shubman Gill Names One Skill that Skipper Virat Kohli can Learn from Him

Shubman Gill is one of the few talents across the country, who is touted as the next best thing. Till now he has impressed in his nascent Test career, and showed his ability against the Australians in the series last year. He returned with scores of 35*, 45, 50 and a career-best 91, which helped him cement his place in Team India.

ALSO READ – Ahead of UK Departure, Rishabh Pant Gets First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

The 21-year-old from Punjab is one of the many youngsters who made his debut under skipper Virat Kohli, and there is no doubt that he looks up to the latter as an inspiration. In the past Gill had mentioned that there are many things to learn from the team’s leader, but now the youngster has come up with something, that Kohli can learn from Gill.

It was during the series, ’25 Questions’ on ESPNCricinfo, where Gill was asked one thing he would like to teach Kohli. He replied, “One thing… FIFA (the game). I know he’s going to be really pissed but he always loses to me in FIFA.” Further in the interview, he was asked, if he had a time machine which match he would have wanted to feature in. He replied promptly, “The 2011 World Cup final.”

Not only that, Gill also revealed the name of the player who had the heaviest bat in Team India or Kolkata Knight Riders. His answer was none other than Jamaican Andre Russell. In the video he also admitted that Harbhajan Singh prepared the best butter chicken he has had in his life.

ALSO READ – Former Cricketer Impressed With Captain Rishabh Pant, Says He is ‘One for The Future’

Meanwhile, Gill has been named in the 20-member squad that is to tour England on June 2. The team is scheduled to play the WTC final against New Zealand, and then a five-Test series against England. On the other hand, star India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant on Thursday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 23-year-old player, who has been named in the India squad for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the subsequent series in England, posted a picture of him taking the jab. Got my first jab today. When you are eligible, please step up and get the vaccine. The sooner we do it, the sooner we can beat this Virus, wrote Pant on his Twitter handle, along with the picture.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here