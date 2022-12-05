'Shubman Gill Not Doing Justice to His Talent by Getting Out in 50s or 60s': Sunil Gavaskar

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels that Shubman Gill has to score centuries at regular intervals to make a case for himself to find a place in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Shubman has been part of the ODI set-up for the past few months and he has been scoring consistently well but somehow struggling to convert half-centuries into the triple-digit scores.

He has played 15 matches so far in which he scored 687 runs at a sublime average of 57.25. He has hit four half-centuries and a hundred in his career so far.

The new selection committee will have to solve a problem of plenty while picking the openers for the ODI World Cup next year which will be played in India.

Gavaskar feels that Shikhar Dhawan has an advantage of being a left-handed batter as every team looks for a left-right combination at the top and the southpaw also has enough experience to make a claim.

“You are always looking for a left-right combination. Shikhar brings that left-handedness plus the loads of experience that he has got. I think he has a point or two to prove in the sense that he probably might be saying that with the kind of record that he has in T20 cricket he should be playing that as well," Gavaskar said on Sony Sports.

Gavaskar talked highly of young Gill but suggested that he is not doing justice to his talent by not converting his fifties into triple-digit scores.

“This means that someone like Shubman Gill will have to score hundreds and hundreds. Not the 50s and 60s that he is getting. He is a terrific talent, make no mistake. He is a rare talent. But he is not doing justice to his talent by getting out in the 50s or 60s. Yes sometimes I understand that you are kind of trying to up the scoring rate but he has got to convert those 50s and 60s into impact hundreds and 120. Those knocks make a difference to the result,” he added.

However, Shubman is not part of India’s ODI series against Bangladesh as he will return to the side for the crucial Test series.

