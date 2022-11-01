Shubman Gill Reaffirms Faith Showed by Selectors With Blistering Ton, Gets Warm Reaction from Punjab Dressing Room | WATCH

India batter Shubman Gill scored a T20 century as he slammed a 55-ball-126 runs against Karnataka in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final match at the iconic Eden Gardens. His knock just a day after he was picked in India’s T20 squad for New Zealand tour. Earlier, he was given a chance exlclusively in ODIs, but with his introduction in the shortest format, selectors have send him a strong message about his future for 2024 edition in USA and West Indies.

Coming back to the match, batting first, Punjab posted a humungous total of 225/4 riding on Gill’s century. He came out to open with Abhishek Sharma who was out cheaply. But Gill hung on and went onto smash 126 off 55 balls which nine sixes and 11 boundaries. A strike rate of 229!

Also Read: ‘He Was Superb in Warm Up Match, Lot of You Weren’t There’-Rahul Defends Rahul

He alongside Anmolpreet Singh (59 off 43 balls) added 151 runs for the third wicket. He was given a round of applause by the Punjab dugout once he completed the century with skipper Mandeep Singh egging him on.

Well done @ShubmanGill brilliant 100 and Anmolpreet 59 .. Congratulations Team punjab for getting into semis after beating strong Karnatka Ranji team — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 1, 2022



Thanks to such a total, Punjab edged past Karnataka and are through to the semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20. But not before Karnataka gave them a run for money as they were restricted to 216/6. While Abhinav Manohar scored 62, India cricketer Mayank Agarwal played the perfect second fiddle with crucial 45 runs. For Punjab, Ramandeep Singh was the peak of the bowlers with two wickets.

Coming back to Gill, this knock comes a day after he was included in the Indian squads for their upcoming assignments against New Zealand and Bangladesh. The selectors included Gill in the T20I squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, where star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the team.



The series will kick off on November 18 and conclude on November 22.

Shubman has retained his place in the Team India squad for the three-match ODI series against the Kiwi squad. He will continue to open the innings for India in ODIs alongside Shikhar Dhawan, in the absence of seniors Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. His knock on Tuesday certainly reasserts the selectors’ trust in him.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here