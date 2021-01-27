Shubman Gill Should be Opening Against England, Suggests Gautam Gambhir

Shubman had scored 91 runs from 146 and hit eight fours and two sixes along with a 114-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara in the Gabba Test held in Brisbane.

Shubman Gill’s role in India’s win against Australia in the recently held Border-Gavaskar Trophy has garnered him a lot of praise from cricket fans as well as international players. Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir too has lauded him for his performance and has also urged people to not put “too much pressure” on him.

During a show on Star Sports, Gautam said, “You have batted beautifully, no doubt about it, but let's give him time as well and let him develop on his own rather than putting too much pressure and too much expectations on him.”

Shubman had scored 91 runs from 146 and hit eight fours and two sixes along with a 114-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara in the Gabba Test held in Brisbane. Moreover, he was the third highest run scorer of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series after he managed to gather 259 runs. It is because of this performance that he has also made a place in the Indian squad for the upcoming first two England Tests.

Ahead of the series, Gautam mentioned that the 21-year-old batsman should be opening the match along with Rohit Sharma. This statement comes after there have been reports that Shubman is likely to be the opening batsman of the 4-Test series against England at home. However, the former cricketer has also asserted that the young batsman needs to keep his head down as international cricket can be tough in the long run.

The four-match Test Series will start from February 5 and will conclude on March 8. Here is a look at the dates of all the four Test matches:

First Test match: February 5 to February 9

Second Test match: February 13 to February 17

Third Test match: February 24 to February 28

Fourth Test match: March 4 to March 8