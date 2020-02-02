Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 19: NAM VS SCO

live
NAM NAM
SCO SCO

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 20: NED VS SIN

upcoming
NED NED
SIN SIN

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 21: UAE VS JER

upcoming
UAE UAE
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 22: BER VS NAM

upcoming
BER BER
NAM NAM

Abu Dhabi

23 Oct, 201911:30 IST

India vs New Zealand | Gill Smashes Double Century For India A Ahead of Tests

Shubman Gill is expected to retain his place in India's Test squad after scoring an unbeaten 204 for the A team in the drawn four-day game against New Zealand A here on Friday.

PTI |February 2, 2020, 11:02 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | Gill Smashes Double Century For India A Ahead of Tests

Christchurch: Shubman Gill is expected to retain his place in India's Test squad after scoring an unbeaten 204 for the A team in the drawn four-day game against New Zealand A here on Friday.

Resuming the day four at 127 for two, India A went on to make 448 for three in their second innings with Gill scoring his second double century on an away tour (the first one came in West Indies last year).

Also amongst the runs were Priyank Panchal (115 off 164) and Test regular Hanuma Vihari, who stayed unbeaten alongside Gill on 100 off 113 balls.

Gill's 279-ball effort comprised 22 boundaries and four sixes. Vihari's quickfire century comprised 11 fours and three sixes. He and Gill shared an unbeaten 222-run stand for the fourth wicket.

It was a much improved batting effort from India A as the pitch eased out at the Hagley Oval. The team, captained by Vihari, made 216 in the first innings in which Gill was the top-scorer with 83.

In response, New Zealand A had amassed 562 for seven before declaring the innings.

Mayank Agarwal, who will open alongside Rohit Sharma in the two-Test series against New Zealand later this month, had a forgettable outing in the game as he got out for a duck in both the innings.

After a fine double century, Gill is certain to retain his place in the Test squad. The 20-year-old was also part of the squad in the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh but did not get a game.

Gill, who had made his India debut in the ODI series in New Zealand last year, is likely to warm the bench in the upcoming Test series with India having a settled opening pair in Agarwal and Rohit.

The Test squad will be announced soon. The first Test of the two-match series begins in Wellington on February 21.

india vs new zealand 2020priyank panchalShubman Gill

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

SIN v NED
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019

JER v UAE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 T20 | Wed, 23 Oct, 2019

NAM v BER
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more