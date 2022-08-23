Shubman Gill Smashes Sachin Tendulkar's 24-Year Old Record With His Maiden Century

Shubman Gill broke legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s 24-year old record after he smashed his maiden international century against Zimbabwe in the third ODI on Monday (August 21).

Tendulkar had scored an unbeaten 127 in Bulawayo way back in 1998 and now Gill has surpassed that score with 130 off 97 balls. Gill’s century included 15 fours and a six.

The right-hander batter from Punjab also became the second youngest Indian with an ODI hundred against Zimbabwe at the age of 22y 348 days after Mohammed Kaif (21y 287d).

The 22-year-old was a treat to the eyes as he played shots all around, including amazing straight drives and cover drives. Before crossing the ton, he had a few nervous moments in the 90s as once Evans appealed for a close leg before call. However, he DRS was turned down after UltraEdge showed that the ball touched Gill’s bat before thudding into the pads.

From quite a long, Gill was hovering closer to the hundred mark but despite giving best of his efforts, the century was not coming his way. In his last five innings, he scored, 64, 43, 98*, 82* and 33. He was very close to his maiden century in third ODI against West Indies in Sabina Park but rain denied it as umpires had to end India’s innings when he was on 98 because of multiple rain interruptions.

He was quite hopeful for a century in the opening game against Zimbabwe but hosts’ score wasn’t big enough for him to get to three figures. He top-scored with an unbeaten 82. He was pushed back to No.3 for the second match and was out for 33 despite looking good. However, his big day came on Monday (August 22) as he produced his best show against Zimbabwe bowlers.

Gill shared a 140-run third-wicket partnership with Kishan, who reached his half-century before being run out by Tony Munyonga.

Later, Gill’s innings also came to an end in the first ball of the final over when he sought a boundary, but he achieved height rather than length off a Brad Evans delivery. He got caught at long-off by Innocent Kaia and walked back to pavilion after a memorable day. India gave 298 run target for chase to Zimbabwe.

In reply, Sikander Raza kept Zimbabwe alive in the game with a brilliant century but couldn’t manage to take the team to finish line.

India won the match by 13 runs to completed a 3-0 clean-sweep. After the match, Gill was adjudged Player of the Series for scoring 245 runs in three ODIs.

