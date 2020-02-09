Shubman Gill Ton Helps India A End Day 3 of 2nd Unofficial Test in Strong Position

Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten century as India A ended Day 3 of the second unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Lincoln on 234-1 in response to the hosts' declaring at 390-9.
After Day 2 was entirely washed out due to incessant rain, the hosts resumed the day on 276-5. A century from Daryl Mitchell was enough to take the hosts close to the 400-run mark before they declared.
Dane Cleaver also scored a half-century and there was some solid resistance from the lower-order to help Mitchell notch up his eigth first-class ton and keep himself in contention for a national call-up in the longest format.
India A made a swift start in the second innings as they scored 111 in just 21 overs, with openers Hanuma Vihari and Gill looking to play attacking shots.
Vihari notched up a half-century of his own before he was dismissed for 59, caught behind off Blair Tickner. That, however, was the only success enjoyed by the hosts.
Cheteshwar Pujara joined Gill out in the middle and the two batted the remainder of the day out with minimal fuss. Gill would bring up his century before the day came to a close, with Pujara also bringing up a half-century (52*).
With a whole day washed out, a result in this match seems unlikely but the Indian team management would have been happy with the likes of Vihari, Gill and Pujara getting to spend time in the middle.
The likes of Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat and Vijay Shankar will hope to do the same on the final day of the Test.
