Shubman Gill & Vijay Shankar Called up as Replacements for Rahul, Pandya

While Shankar will join the squad ahead of the second ODI against Australia which will be played at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday, Gill has been picked only for the series against New Zealand that starts with the five-match ODI series from January 23.
Gill and Shankar come in as like-for-like replacements for Rahul and Pandya, who are suspended pending an inquiry into their comments about women on a TV chat show that surfaced last week.
Both Gill and Shankar are coming into the side on the back of a mountain of runs in domestic cricket in recent times. Gill, named Man of the tournament in India's successful under-19 World Cup in New Zealand last year has seen a phenomenal rise in his stature. He bagged an IPL contract with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018 where he performed well and has taken that confidence into first-class cricket as well. Playing for Punjab, the 19-year-old has so far scored an incredible 728 runs in just five games in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy with two centuries and four half-centuries which also includes a career-best 268 against Tamil Nadu. His average so far this season reads a mind-boggling 104.
A hard-hitting batsman who can play all shots in the book, Gill is the second player from India's 2018 U-19 squad to graduate to the senior side and the first into the limited-overs setup. Prithvi Shaw had late last year made his Test debut against Windies where he scored a century in his very first outing.
Shankar, on the other hand, has played five 20-over games for India but is yet to make his ODI debut. The all-rounder has had a middling Ranji Trophy season so far but made a case for himself with eye-catching numbers during India A's tour to New Zealand in December 2018. The Tamil Nadu lad was the highest run-scorer in the three unofficial ODIs with 188 runs to his name at an average of 94 that included two half-centuries. Gill was also part of the India A side and played two games.
India lost the first ODI against Australia by 34 runs in Sydney. They will play two more games before heading over to New Zealand, where they play five ODIs and three T20Is.
Updated squad for Australia ODIs: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami
Squads for New Zealand Series:
ODI Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami
T20I Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed
First Published: January 13, 2019, 6:41 AM IST