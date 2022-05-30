Shubman Gill's Celebration Reminds Fans of Virat Kohli, Cricketer Gets New Name: 'Prince Gill'

Gujarat Titans could not have asked for a better way to finish the IPL 2022 campaign as opening batter Shubman Gill smashed a six to clinch their maiden title on Sunday (May 29). And Gill’s celebration reminded people of former India skipper Virat Kohli and it did not take too much time in getting viral on social media.

A short ball by Obed McCoy was pulled over the deep square leg region by Gill. And after hitting the match-winning six, the Punjab-born batter took off his helmet and roared as the shot went sailing over the boundary line. David Miller (32 not out off 19 balls) who was at the non-striker’s end came in and hugged Gill.

.@gujarat_titans – The #TATAIPL 2022 Champions! 👏 👏 🏆 👍 The @hardikpandya7-led unit, in their maiden IPL season, clinch the title on their home ground – the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. 🙌🙌 @GCAMotera A round of applause for the spirited @rajasthanroyals! 👏 👏 #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/LfIpmP4m2f — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022

A few called Shubman Gill “prince”

Prince King Shubman Gill. Virat Kohli.

the roar 🤝 pic.twitter.com/GI6LQDKgdj — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) May 29, 2022

Another shared a collage of two pictures featuring Kohli and Gill and wrote, “No difference between these two pictures.”

Some praised Gill for showing “realmaturity” during the run chase.

Real maturity shown this by Gill while hunting down a modest total ..he has all it takes to be a wonderful ODI player for India he has that calm head to understand situation and manipulate strike and when situation permits strike hard Well done to GT that they backed him always — PREETHIK 🏏 (@PreethikCric) May 29, 2022

After the 2021 edition of IPL, Gill was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise. At the mega auction for IPL 2022, he was roped in by Punjab Kings for an amount of Rs 8 crore. In the 15th season of IPL, Gill played 16 matches and amassed 483 runs at an average of 34.50. His strike rate has also been an impressive 132.32. He also scored four half-centuries in the recently-concluded season of IPL.

In the final match against Rajasthan Royals, he played a significant knock of 45 (not out) off 43 balls. He had hit three boundaries and one six during his innings.

Batting first, the Sanju Samson-led side had managed to register a paltry total of 130/9 in 20 overs. Rajasthan opening batter Jos Buttler scored 39 runs off 35 balls to emerge as the highest scorer for his side in the game. Skipper Hardik Pandya led the Gujarat bowling attack as he produced an amazing spell to pick up three wickets conceding just 17 runs in four overs.

Apart from the Gujarat skipper, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal and Rashid Khan scalped one wicket each as Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore claimed two wickets to limit their opponents to an achievable total of 130.

Gujarat, during the run chase, did lose their wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha in the second over of the innings but later, Gill and Pandya (34 runs off 30 balls) exhibited some terrific batting to help their side in reaching the target with 11 balls remaining.

Pandya was also adjudged Man of the Match for his magnificent match-winning all-around display.

