Shubman Gills's 'Outrageous' Upper Cut In County Cricket Against Sussex | WATCH

India batter Shubman Gill, who is in England playing county cricket, again showed why he is a master of timing the ball through the off side. Batting for Glamorgan against Sussex, he slammed 91 runs and alongside skipper David Lloyd to put the ordinary Sussex attack to the sword. During his innings, he also tried an uppercut, a video of which can be seen on social media. Needless to say, it is gaining traction.

A typically sublime 91 from Shubman Gill, plus 56 from David Lloyd saw Glamorgan to 221-3 when bad light ended play after 41.2 overs on the opening day of their rain-affected County Championship against Sussex at Hove.

Earlier also, the India youngster had hit a 92 while playing against Worcestershire. The 22-year-old Indian consumed 148 balls for his 92 and hit nine fours and a six.

Gill, who has had two back-to-back Player of the Series awards in ODIs against the West Indies and Zimbabwe, has so far played 11 Tests and nine ODIs for India.

He has been in tremendous form of late with one hundred and three fifties in his last six 50-over games.He is also an integral part of the Indian Test squad.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Gill will be playing the remainder of the county season for Glamorgan subject to visa approval. Glamorgan plays in the Division 2 of English county.

In the current season, Pujara (Sussex), Krunal Pandya (injured, Warwickshire), Mohammed Siraj (Warwickshire), Navdeep Saini (Kent), Umesh Yadav (Middlesex), Washingtom Sundar (injured, Lancashire) have all played in the first-class and list A competitions.Gill will be the third Indian to don the Glamorgan jersey after former India head coach Ravi Shatsri (1987-1991) and ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly (2005).

