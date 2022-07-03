'Shut up, Just Stand and Bat': Virat Kohli's Heated Exchange With Jonny Bairstow Sets Twitter Ablaze - WATCH

Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow once again hogged the limelight on Sunday as they got involved in a heated conversation on the field. A few minutes after the start of the third day’s play, both cricketers came closer to each other and exchanged a few words.

During the 33rd over, when Jasprit Bumrah was into the attack, Kohli was heard saying, “Shut up. Just stand and bat” to Bairstow. (IND vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 3, Live Score)

Meanwhile, the on-field umpires have to step in and Kohli was seen speaking and having a conversation with the officials. On his way back to the slips, the former India skipper looked furious as he kept telling something to Bairstow. Kohli put his fingers on his lips probably directing the Englishmen to stop talking and focus as there was plenty of drama in the first 30 minutes.

The video of the incident surfaced on social media and went viral in no time. Since similar scenes were on display on Saturday as well, the Kohli-Bairstow banter sparked a meme fest on social media. Here’s how the netizens reacted.

Never mess with the king Virat Kohli – “Jonny Bairstow can see everything on the ground apart from the ball”.#ViratKohli #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/2mWr5shMKj — ĎŔĄĶĔŃ (Hardik) (@hardik_313) July 3, 2022

Birstow in front on Kohli pic.twitter.com/1RPM32htaX — Ash.. (@Ashhhtheguy) July 3, 2022

After the heated argument between Virat and Bairstow the next empty delivery and Virat Epic reaction was Like ” Yeh btayega BKL mujhe” (Tvf Pitchers Jeetu bhaiya Scene)#INDvsENG #ViratKohli #JonnyBairstow — Anonymous (@Anonymo85515958) July 3, 2022

Earlier on the second day of the Edgbaston Test, Kohli’s conversation with Bairstow became one of the talking points of the game.

As players from both sides were rushing back towards the dressing room, the broadcasters showed how Virat Kohli was having a chat with Jonny Bairstow. The former India captain was seen putting his hand over his shoulders and saying something.

