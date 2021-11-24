SIB vs BH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match, November 25, 8:45 am IST

Siliguri Bikash vs Bankura Horses Dream11, SIB vs BH Dream11 Latest Update, SIB vs BH Dream11 Win, SIB vs BH Dream11 App, SIB vs BH Dream11 2021, SIB vs BH Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, SIB vs BH Dream11 Live Streaming

SIB vs BH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match between Siliguri Bikash and Bankura Horses:

In the fifth match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021, we have Siliguri Bikash facing Bankura Horses. Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal will host the encounter on November 25, Thursday at 8:45 am IST.

Siliguri Bikash were splendid in their first game of Bengal T20 as they outclassed Murshidabad Nawab by 15 runs. Siliguri hit 126 runs in their 20 overs and then successfully defended the score as they stopped Murshidabad at 111 runs. The victory in the first match will provide a lot of momentum and confidence to the team.

Bankura Horses, on the other hand, need to make amends in their strategy and plans. The team lost against Birbimun Ironman and Daredevil Dakshin Dinajpur in their first two games respectively. Horses will be finding their first win in the competition on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between Siliguri Bikash and Bankura Horses; here is everything you need to know:

SIB vs BH Telecast

There will be no telecast of the SIB vs BH match in India.

SIB vs BH Live Streaming

The Siliguri Bikash vs Bankura Horses game will be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

SIB vs BH Match Details

The Siliguri Bikash vs Bankura Horses contest will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 08:45 AM IST on November 25, Thursday.

SIB vs BH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mithilesh Das

Vice-Captain- Subhadip Mandal

Suggested Playing XI for SIB vs BH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ayan Sinha

Batters: Subhadip Mandal, Aryaman Singh, Ipu Saha

All-rounders: Bikram Gorai, Anik Nandi, Hertinder Singh, Sourav Mandal

Bowlers: Bibek Kauri, Sk Sajauddin, Mithilesh Das

SIB vs BH Probable XIs:

Siliguri Bikash: Javed Alam(WK), Aryaman Singh, Ipu Saha, Arghadeep Saha, Ram Thakur, Anik Nandi, Hertinder Singh, Rishabh Agarwal, Nabankur Ghosh, Mithilesh Das, Bijay Sharma

Bankura Horses: Subhadip Mandal(C), Sk Sajauddin, Ayan Sinha(WK), Bikram Gorai, Arna Daripa, Sudipta Sahis, Sourav Mandal, Sanjib Garai, Bibek Kauri, Sk Kismat Ali, Abhishek Khan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here