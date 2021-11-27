SIB vs BI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs For Bengal Inter District T20 2021 Match, November 27, 12:45 PM IST

SIB vs BI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match between Siliguri Bikash and Birbhum Ironman: In the tenth match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021, we have Siliguri Bikash facing Birbhum Ironman. Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal,will host the encounter on November 27, Saturday at 12:45 PM IST. Both Siliguri Bikash and Birbhum Ironman are enjoying a tremendous ride in the T10 Championship.

Siliguri Bikash kickstarted their campaign with a victory against Murshidabad Nawab by 15 runs. The team followed it up with another victory over Bankura Horses by 23 runs. It is Siliguri’s bowling line-up that has been making all the difference in the competition as they were successful in stopping at 111 and 110 runs in their first two matches.

Just like Siliguri Bikash, Birbhum Ironman also got off to a fine start in the T20 league. Birbhum got better off Bankura Horses in their first match. However, the team failed to continue the trend as they ended up registering a 36-run defeat Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur.

Ahead of the match between Siliguri Bikash and Birbhum Ironman; here is everything you need to know:

SIB vs BI Telecast

There will be no telecast of the SIB vs BI match in India.

SIB vs BI Live Streaming

The Siliguri Bikash vs Birbhum Ironman game will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

SIB vs BI Match Details

The Siliguri Bikash vs Birbhum Ironman contest will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 12:45 PM IST on November 27, Saturday.

SIB vs BI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Anik Nandi

Vice-Captain: Raghab Tibriwala

Suggested Playing XI for SIB vs BI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Babar Ali

Batters: Ram Thakur, Rishabh Agarwal, Agniswar Das

All-rounders: Raghab Tibriwala, Arin Roy, Anik Nandi, Hertinder Singh

Bowlers: Mithilesh Das, Sachin Kumar Singh, Debasish Kumar Das

SIB vs BI Probable XIs

Siliguri Bikash: Aryaman Singh, Javed Alam (wk), Ipu Saha, Arghadeep Saha, Mithilesh Das (c), Bijay Sharma, Anik Nandi, Nabankur Ghosh, Ram Thakur, Hertinder Singh, Rishabh Agarwal

Birbhum Ironman: Anjanava Saha, Babar Ali (wk), Indrajit Orang, Agniswar Das, Arin Roy, Debasish Kumar Das, Sachin Kumar Singh, Raghab Tibriwala, Wasim Samad, Krishnendu Bhuimali, Subhrajit Das (c)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here