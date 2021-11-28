SIB vs DAD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match, November 28, 12:45 PM IST

SIB vs DAD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match between Siliguri Bikash and Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur: Siliguri Bikash will go up against Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur in the upcoming match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021. Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal will host the encounter on November 28, Sunday at 12:45 PM IST. Siliguri Bikash and Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur can be easily considered as the two best teams of the T20 Championship so far.

Both teams are unbeatable in the tournament. Siliguri and Dare Devil have won their three matches each and are yet to lose a game. Dare Devil are occupying first place while Siliguri are sitting at second place due to the difference in their net run rate.

SIB defeated Birbhum Ironman by six runs in their last game while Dare Devil got better off the Birbhum only in their most recent encounter by 36 runs.

Ahead of the match between Siliguri Bikash and Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur; here is everything you need to know:

SIB vs DAD Telecast

There will be no telecast of the SIB vs DAD match in India.

SIB vs DAD Live Streaming

The Siliguri Bikash vs Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur game will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

SIB vs DAD Match Details

The Siliguri Bikash vs Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur contest will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 12:45 PM IST on November 28, Sunday.

SIB vs DAD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Pradunya Sarkar

Vice-Captain- Rishabh Agarwal

Suggested Playing XI for SIB vs DAD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pritam Basak

Batters: Rishabh Agarwal, Arghadeep Saha, Pradunya Sarkar

All-rounders: Anik Nandi, Hertinder Singh, Rik Das, Ankit Das

Bowlers: Mithilesh Das, Goutam Roy, Sayan Saha

SIB vs DAD Probable XIs:

Siliguri Bikash: Rishabh Agarwal, Mithilesh Das (c), Javed Alam (wk), Aryaman Singh, Arghadeep Saha, Anik Nandi, Nabankur Ghosh, Ram Thakur, Debojyoti Ghosh, Hertinder Singh, Bijay Sharma

Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur: Surojit Roy, Jeet Saha, Suman Banerjee, Pradunya Sarkar, Rik Das, Pritam Basak (wk), Sumit Mohanta (c), Sayan Saha, Goutam Roy, Samar Shil, Ankit Das

