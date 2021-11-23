SIB vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match, November 24, 08:45 AM IST

Siliguri Bikash vs Murshidabad Nawab Dream11, SIB vs MUN Dream11 Latest Update, SIB vs MUN Dream11 Win, SIB vs MUN Dream11 App, SIB vs MUN Dream11 2021, SIB vs MUN Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, SIB vs MUN Dream11 Live Streaming

SIB vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Inter District T20 2021 match between Siliguri Bikash and Murshidabad Nawab:

In the third match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021, we have Siliguri Bikash facing Murshidabad Nawab. Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal will host the encounter on November 24, Wednesday at 08:45 AM IST.

Siliguri Bikash will be at a slight disadvantage as the team will be playing its first game on Wednesday. The team is unaware of the playing conditions and the players might take time to get into the rhythm. Having said that, the team has included some good players in their team including Arghadeep Saha and Rishabh Agarwal.

Murshidabad Nawab, on the other hand, were up against Dare Devil Dakshin Dinajpur in their first match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021. The game didn’t go as per the plan for the Nawab as they were handed a defeat by a big margin of 85 runs. Coming into the match on Wednesday, Nawan will be looking for a strong comeback in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Siliguri Bikash and Murshidabad Nawab; here is everything you need to know:

SIB vs MUN Telecast

There will be no telecast of the SIB vs MUN match in India.

SIB vs MUN Live Streaming

The Siliguri Bikash vs Murshidabad Nawab game will be streamed live on Fancode app and website.

SIB vs MUN Match Details

The Siliguri Bikash vs Murshidabad Nawab contest will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, West Bengal at 08:45 AM IST on November 24, Wednesday.

SIB vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Rishabh Agarwal

Vice-Captain- Akash Hossain Pramanik

Suggested Playing XI for SIB vs MUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Gourav Yadav, Javed Alam

Batters: Megbaran Roy, Soumya Gupta, Arghadeep Saha

All-rounders: Akash Hossain Pramanik, Soumik Ghosh, Rishabh Agarwal

Bowlers: Rahul Hazra, Anish Pandey, Mithilesh Das

SIB vs MUN Probable XIs:

Siliguri Bikash: Aditya Sharma, Arghadeep Saha, Aryaman Singh, Ipu Saha, Nabankur Ghosh, Ram Thakur, Rishabh Agarwal, Javed Alam, Bijay Sharma, Mithilesh Das, Sonu Kumar

Murshidabad Nawab: Soumik Ghosh, Ankit Chakraborty, Gourav Yadav, Soumya Gupta, Megbaran Roy, Akash Hossain Pramanik, Rahul Hazra, Payel Mondal, Anish Pandey, Debopriyo Ghosh, Abhijit Pramanik

