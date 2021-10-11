SIB vs SOS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Croatia T10 Between Split India Brodosplit and Sir Oliver Split, October 11, 04:30 pm IST

SIB vs SOS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Croatia Match between Split India Brodosplit vs Sir Oliver Split: Split India Brodosplit will be up against Sir Oliver Split in the third match of European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Croatia on Monday, October 11. The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 04:30 pm (IST) at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground. The reverse fixture of the match between Split India Brodosplit and Sir Oliver Split will also take place on Monday, starting from 06:30 pm (IST).

The Split India Brodosplit team has several quality players in their squad in Sellamuthu Ramasamy, Ranjithkumar Murugan, Frajeesh Vallupara and Achari Sethunathan, and on Monday, they will look to start their campaign on a high note by winning their opening fixture.

On the other hand, the likes of Omob Masum, Sandeep Soni, Pavel Florin and Drazan Jakolis are expected to play key roles in Sir Oliver Split side campaign this season.

The ECS T10 Croatia will commence from today and it is set to conclude on October 16.

Ahead of the third and fourth ECS T10 Croatia match between Split India Brodosplit and Sir Oliver Split; here are all the details you should know:

SIB vs SOS Telecast

The ECS Croatia T10 match between Split India Brodosplit and Sir Oliver Split is not getting broadcasted in India.

SIB vs SOS Live Streaming

The live-streaming of the ECS Croatia T10 match between Split India Brodosplit and Sir Oliver Split is available on the FanCode app.

SIB vs SOS Match Details

The ECS Croatia T10 match between SIB vs SOS will be played on Monday, October 11 in Croatia, Zagreb. The match between SIB vs SOS will start at 04:30 pm (IST).

SIB vs SOS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Frajeesh Vallupara

Vice-Captain: Omob Masum

Suggested Playing XI for SIB vs SOS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sam Houghton

Batters: Sandeep Soni, Ranjithkumar Murugan, Sellamuthu Ramasamy, Omob Masum

All-rounders: Pavel Florin, Drazan Jakolis, Frajeesh Vallupara

Bowlers: Stefan Nerandzic, Vasu Pulibanti, Jovan Reb

SIB vs SOS Probable XIs:

Split India Brodosplit Predicted Starting Line-up: Frajeesh Vallupara, Kuruvilla Abraham, Nirmal Anthikkadu, Pashe Sadagopan, Prabakaran Anbazhagan, Ranjithkumar Murugan, Sellamuthu Ramasamy, Vasu Pulibanti, Achari Sethunathan, Amal Manuel, Asif MD

Sir Oliver Split Predicted Playing XI: Josip Jukic, Jovan Reb, Pavel Florin, Rahman Ademi, Renato Plenkovic, Sakib Hasan, Sam Houghton, David Skinner, Drazan Jakolis, Sandeep Soni, Omob Masum

