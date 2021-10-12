SIB vs ZAS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Croatia 2021 match, October 12, 04:30 pm IST

SIB vs ZAS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Croatia 2021 match between Split India Brodosplit and Zagreb Sokol: Split India Brodosplit will take on the Zagreb Sokol in the 7th and 8th matches of the ECS T10 Croatia 2021. Both the encounters will be played at Croatia in Zagreb at 04:30 pm IST and 06:30 pm IST respectively. Split India Brodosplit and Zagreb Sokol got off to a blistering start in the T10 Championship. Both the teams will be now hoping to add some more crucial points under their belt on Tuesday.

Split India Brodosplit are in a red-hot form. The team is currently atop the standings. They outplayed Sir Oliver Split in their first two games by 38 runs and 46 runs respectively. Zagreb Sokol, on the other hand, are second in the standings with one victory and one loss. The team defeated Belgrade in their first match by 12 runs. However, they failed to continue the momentum as Belgrade defeated them in the second match by eight runs.

Ahead of the match between Split India Brodosplit and Zagreb Sokol; here is everything you need to know:

SIB vs ZAS Telecast

The Split India Brodosplit vs Zagreb Sokol game will not be telecasted in India

SIB vs ZAS Live Streaming

The match between Split India Brodosplit and Zagreb Sokol will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SIB vs ZAS Match Details

Split India Brodosplit will face Zagreb Sokol at Croatia in Zagreb at 04:30 pm IST on October 12, Tuesday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue on the same day at 06:30 PM IST.

SIB vs ZAS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohan Karanam

Vice-Captain: Daniel Lazarides

Suggested Playing XI for SIB vs ZAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Viraj Bhammar

Batters: Aman Maheshwari, Daniel Lazarides, Achari Sethunathan

All-rounders: Frajeesh Vallupara, Mohan Karanam, Kuruvilla Abraham, Peter Amaan

Bowlers: MD Shaikat, Suresh Shanmugam, Amal Manuel

SIB vs ZAS Probable XIs:

Split India Brodosplit: Frajeesh Vallupara, Kuruvilla Abraham, Vasu Pulibanti(c), Mohan Karanam, Amal Manuel, Ranjithkumar Murugan, Sellamuthu Ramasamy, Pashe Sadagopan(wk), Mathew Johnson, Nirmal Anthikkadu, Achari Sethunathan

Zagreb Sokol: Mark Davies(wk), Ullah Ahammad, MD Shaikat, Nils Gornall, Viraj Bhammar, Peter Amaan, Suresh Shanmugam, Jai Thakur, Daniel Lazarides(c), Wasal Kamal, Aman Maheshwari

