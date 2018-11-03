Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Sidak Singh Does a Kumble, Bags 10 Wickets in an Innings

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 3, 2018, 5:26 PM IST
Young left arm spinner Sidak Singh emulated Anil Kumble's feat of picking ten wickets in an innings, when he single-handedly dismissed all the Manipur batsmen in the Colonel C.K. Nayudu U-23 contest at the CAP Siechem Ground. Originally from Mumbai, Sidak was brought to Puducherry as an outstation player and made an instant impact.

Singh conceded just 31 runs as he bundled out Manipur for a mere 71 runs and finished with figures of 17.5-7-31-10. This is the fourth instance in Indian domestic cricket that a player has achieved such a feat. Before this, Subhash Gupte achieved the feat in 1954-55 season, left-arm fast bowler Premangsu Chatterjee bagged 10 wickets against Assam in 1956-57 season, followed by Debashish Mohanty in 2000.

The 19-year-old has previously featured in seven T20s for Mumbai, and also became the youngest the player to be picked for the Mumbai senior side after Sachin Tendulkar when he got called-up for the West Zone T20 championship.

First Published: November 3, 2018, 5:07 PM IST
