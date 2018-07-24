Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Siddesh Lad Keen to Learn From Coach Rahul Dravid

PTI | Updated: July 24, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
PTI

Mumbai: Young Mumbai batsman Siddhesh Lad is keen to learn from team coach Rahul Dravid when he turns out for India 'A' in the upcoming quadrangular limited over series. "I will get to learn a lot from him (Rahul Dravid)," Lad said.

The quadrangular series, featuring India 'A', Australia 'A', South Africa 'A' and India 'B', begins on August 17 at Vijaywada with the final scheduled on August 29. Lad, 27, who has risen in stature as the crisis man for Mumbai, made his first class debut against Punjab in 2013.

But this is the first time he has made it to the India 'A' squad. Lad believes that the India 'A' call-up is a just "reward" for the consistent display he has put up in the domestic circuit.

"I feel, from the performances I have put in (in domestic cricket), it is a well-deserved opportunity and it is in my hands to grab it," he said.

"My job is to give 100 per cent and my approach and routine will be the same like I play for Mumbai. I have been doing good for Mumbai. I think I have been rewarded for what I have done," said Lad, who has secured 2,767 runs in 39 first class matches.

First Published: July 24, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
