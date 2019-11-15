Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Siddhesh Lad Joins Kolkata Knight Riders from Mumbai Indians

Lad is the second player after Mayank Markande to be traded out by the four time champions Mumbai Indians.

Cricketnext Staff |November 15, 2019, 3:03 PM IST
Siddhesh Lad Joins Kolkata Knight Riders from Mumbai Indians

Ahead of next month’s IPL auction on December 19 in Kolkata, the Mumbai Indians continue to be a busy side and have trimmed their squad further for IPL 2020 by letting go off batsman Siddhesh Lad to Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, the defending champions confirmed.

Lad, who was with Mumbai Indians since 2015, finally played his first IPL game last season when he was included in place of an injured captain Rohit Sharma against Kings XI Punjab.

He hit a six off the first ball he faced and scored 15 runs from 13 balls in his debut game. Mumbai eventually went onto win the game by 3 wickets in Mohali.

Lad, who is currently playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy for his state side Mumbai, picked 5/13 against Mizoram in their opening game and since also contributed a useful 39 against Puducherry.

The 26-year-old has played 38 T20s in his career and scored 628 runs with a best of 82 and a strike rate of 120.

As a bowler he’s got 18 wickets to his name with an economy of 7.06 and a strike rate of 16.

Lad is the second player after Mayank Markande to be traded out by the four time champions Mumbai Indians.

Earlier on November 13, it was announced that New Zealand speedster Trent Boult has moved from the Delhi Capitals to the Mumbai Indians, while a deadline day move saw Dhawal Kulkarni‘s return to the Mumbai franchise from the Rajasthan Royals.

Here’s a list of the rest of the player trades ahead of auction -

Mayank Markande (Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals) – INR 20 lakh

Sherfane Rutherford (Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians) – INR 6.2 crore

R Ashwin (Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals) – INR 7.6 crore

Jagadeesha Suchith (Delhi Capitals to Kings XI Punjab) – INR 20 lakh

Trent Boult (Delhi Capitals to Mumbai Indians) - INR 2.2 crore

Krishnappa Gowtham (Rajasthan Royals to Kings XI Punjab) - INR 6.2 crore

Ankit Rajpoot (Kings XI Punjab to Rajasthan Royals) - INR 3 crore

Dhawal Kulkarni (Rajasthan Royals to Mumbai Indians) - INR 75 lakh

Ajinkya Rahane (Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals) - INR 4 crore

Mayank Markande (Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals) - INR 20 lakh

Rahul Tewatia (Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals) - INR 3 crore

