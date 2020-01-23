Sidelined Due to Elbow Injury, Jofra Archer in Line For Recall Ahead of Fourth Test Against Proteas
England paceman Jofra Archer will get one more day to prove his fitness for a place in the team for the final Test against South Africa but he is staking a strong claim for a recall, assistant coach Graham Thorpe said on Wednesday.
Sidelined Due to Elbow Injury, Jofra Archer in Line For Recall Ahead of Fourth Test Against Proteas
England paceman Jofra Archer will get one more day to prove his fitness for a place in the team for the final Test against South Africa but he is staking a strong claim for a recall, assistant coach Graham Thorpe said on Wednesday.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Mon, 27 Jan, 2020
SL v ZIMHarare
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020
IND v NZAuckland
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020
ENG v SAJohannesburg All Fixtures
Team Rankings