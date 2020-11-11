- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
Siechem Pondicherry T20: Squads, Live Streaming and Schedule
The inaugural T20 tournament of the Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) is scheduled to begin from Wednesday, November 11. There will be a total of 33 T20 Matches that will be played by six teams in the tournament.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 11, 2020, 7:05 PM IST
The inaugural T20 tournament of the Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) is scheduled to begin from Wednesday, November 11. There will be a total of 33 T20 Matches that will be played by six teams in the tournament. All of these fixtures will be held at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
Here is a look at the schedule of the Siechem Pondicherry T20:
- Match 1 Panthers XI v Sharks XI: November 11
- Match 2 Bulls XI v Tigers XI: November 12
- Match 3 Panthers XI v Tigers XI: November 12
- Match 4 Lions XI v Tuskers XI: November 12
- Match 5 Bulls XI v Tuskers XI: November 13
- Match 6 Lions XI v Panthers XI: November 13
- Match 7 Lions XI v Sharks XI: November 14
- Match 8 Tigers XI v Tuskers XI: November 14
- Match 9 Bulls XI v Sharks XI: November 15
- Match 10 Panthers XI v Tuskers XI: November 15
- Match 11 Bulls XI v Lions XI: November 16
- Match 12 Sharks XI v Tigers XI: November 16
- Match 13 Sharks XI v Tuskers XI: November 17
- Match 14 Bulls XI v Panthers XI: November 17
- Match 15 Lions XI v Tigers XI: November 18
- Match 16 Panthers XI v Sharks XI: November 18
- Match 17 Lions XI v Tuskers XI: November 19
- Match 18 Panthers XI v Tigers XI: November 19
- Match 19 Lions XI v Sharks XI: November 20
- Match 20 Bulls XI v Tigers XI: November 20
- Match 21 Bulls XI v Tuskers XI: November 21
- Match 22 Lions XI v Panthers XI: November 21
- Match 23 Tigers XI v Tuskers XI: November 22
- Match 24 Bulls XI v Sharks XI: November 22
- Match 25 Panthers XI v Tuskers XI: November 23
- Match 26 Bulls XI v Lions XI: November 23
- Match 27 Sharks XI v Tigers XI: November 24
- Match 28 Bulls XI v Panthers XI: November 24
- Match 29 Sharks XI v Tuskers XI: November 25
- Match 30 Lions XI v Tigers XI: November 25
Match 31 and Match 32 will be the semi-final matches of the series. The date and teams of the same will only be known towards the last leg of the series. Match 33 of the series will be the final match of the league which will be played on November 27.
Where to watch Siechem Pondicherry T20 live cricket streaming?
All Siechem Pondicherry T20 match will be streamed live on FANCODE App.
Let’s take a look at the playing squads of all the six teams that are going to be a part of the Siechem Pondicherry T20:
Sharks XI squad: Nipun Gaikwad, M Mathavan, C Magendiran, N Janarthanan, R Pravin, K Aravind, P Raguraman, SVH Krishna, C Vadivel, S Suresh Kumar, M Iyyapan, Arjun Ganesh, G Dilip, Alankrit Agarwal, S Jasvanth, G Chiranjeevi, Aditya Singh Chauhan, Deepak Kumar Sherawat, Chandra Sekar DT, N Vengadeshwaran, S Rajaram
Bulls XI squad: Aravind Raj R, B Ranjit, AS Govindaraajan, Thalaivan Sargunam, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, B Prabu, V Shashank, Stalin Kurian, Koppineedi Pavan Kumar S, S Parameeswaran, AC Prathiban, S Sanjay, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Marc Morais, Akshay Jain S, Ashith Rajiv, S Rohan, Adil Tunda, Kashyap Prudvi, D Ram Kumar, S Sabari
Tigers XI squad: Ankur Kunder D, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Ajay Dhansing Badode, Paras Dogra, Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy, R Sabari, S Ashwath-II, R Premraj, A Kamaleeshwaran, A M Narayanan, Iqlas Naha, J Manikandan, Satish Jangir B, Sarath Satheesh C, Karthik B Nair, Prashanth K Varma, S Santhamoorthy, Karthik Selvam, Nitesh Thakur N, S Magesh
Panthers XI squad: George Samuel A, Ajay Dahiya, Naveen Karrthikeyan D, Sheldon Jackson, Ameer Zeeshan N, K Murugan, J Karthikeyan, Shivam Singh S, D Rohit, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, P Akash, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Shri Sivagunal S, T A Abeesh, M Mathan, A Aravindaraj, Bhupender Chauhan, R Vijai, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Abhishek Bagriya
Lions XI squad: R Ayyanar, S Karthik-II, Kaladi Nagur Babu, Syed Aziz A, Akash Anand Kargave, B Surendar, Anton Andrew Subikshan, G Thamizhmani, M Malairaja, N Thennavan, Akash V Tomar, Satyanarayana Raju, R Vivekanandan, P Thamaraikannan, T Nataraj, C Sivaraj, R Palani, K Vignesh, S Venkadesan, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, N Radjrathename
Tuskers XI squad: Sidharth Sankar, P Surendiran, Mohit Mittan, Nitish Manik Salekar, G Babu, Neyan Kangayan, V Arunkumar, Fabid Ahmed, G Thivagar, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Priyam Ashish, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew M, Muhammed Nazil CTK, Pankaj Singh, Santhosh Kumaran S, Ilakkia Venthan S, P Murugan, Jikendra Jadhav, Sharadh Kishan A
