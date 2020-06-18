SIG vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm Sigtuna CC vs Kista CC - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SIG vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm | From June 15-19, the Dream11 European Cricket Series Stockholm provides an opportunity for seven Swedish teams within the Stockholm area to showcase their skills. Numerous talented Swedish internationals will be chomping at the bit to show the cricket-starved watching world what cricket in Sweden is all about. Each week will consist of four T10 matches every day, Monday to Friday, with 20 matches in total. Group stage and Shield Final matches will run from Monday to Thursday, climaxing with the Semi Finals, Bronze Final and Final on the Friday.
Seven teams will take part in the opening Dream11 European Cricket Series Stockholm event - namely Alby Zalmi CC, Indiska CC, Kista CC, Pakistanska Föreningen, Sigtuna CC, Stockholm CC, Stockholm Mumbai Indians. A further seven fresh sides will follow from July 6-10 in the second Dream11 European Cricket Series Stockholm, before the European cricket roadshow travels to Gothenburg from July 13-17.
SIG vs KCC ECS T10 Stockholm Live Streaming Details
Live-action via the European Cricket Network – www.ecn.cricket and FanCode APP
SIG vs KCC ECS T10 Stockholm Match Details
June 18 – 7:30 PM IST from the Märsta Cricket Club ground in the city of Stockholm, Sweden
SIG vs KCC ECS T10 Stockholm My Dream11 Team
SIG vs KCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Raja Mahmood
SIG vs KCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi, Azeem Faisal
SIG vs KCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Ahmad Ejaz (VICE CAPTAIN), Muhammad Rehman, Chandan Khatri (CAPTAIN)
SIG vs KCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Qurban Ali, Adnan Raza, Arif Zaidi, Nasir Khan
SIG vs KCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Sigtuna CC Qurban Ali, Muhammad Rehman, Azeem Faisal, Ataullah Safi, Adil Mahmood Afzal, Sohaib Atif, Ahmad Ejaz, Adnan Raza, Abu-Bakr Azhar/Zulfiqar Kiyani, Raja Mahmood (C & WK), Arshpreet Singh.
Kista CC Shahid Nawaz, Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Fashahid Shah, Chandan Khatri, Nasir Khan (C), Muhammad Asif, Arif Zaidi, Zubair Abbas, Ghazzai Mehdi (WK), Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi, Kashan Khan
SIG vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm Sigtuna CC vs Kista CC - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips
