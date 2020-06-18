Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

SIG vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm Sigtuna CC vs Kista CC - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SIG vs KCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SIG Dream11 Team / Sigtuna CC Dream11 Team / SIG Dream11 Team / Kista CC Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |June 18, 2020, 12:55 PM IST
SIG vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm Sigtuna CC vs Kista CC - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SIG vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm | From June 15-19, the Dream11 European Cricket Series Stockholm provides an opportunity for seven Swedish teams within the Stockholm area to showcase their skills. Numerous talented Swedish internationals will be chomping at the bit to show the cricket-starved watching world what cricket in Sweden is all about. Each week will consist of four T10 matches every day, Monday to Friday, with 20 matches in total. Group stage and Shield Final matches will run from Monday to Thursday, climaxing with the Semi Finals, Bronze Final and Final on the Friday.

Seven teams will take part in the opening Dream11 European Cricket Series Stockholm event - namely Alby Zalmi CC, Indiska CC, Kista CC, Pakistanska Föreningen, Sigtuna CC, Stockholm CC, Stockholm Mumbai Indians. A further seven fresh sides will follow from July 6-10 in the second Dream11 European Cricket Series Stockholm, before the European cricket roadshow travels to Gothenburg from July 13-17.

SIG vs KCC ECS T10 Stockholm Live Streaming Details

Live-action via the European Cricket Network – www.ecn.cricket and FanCode APP

SIG vs KCC ECS T10 Stockholm Match Details

June 18 – 7:30 PM IST from the Märsta Cricket Club ground in the city of Stockholm, Sweden

SIG vs KCC ECS T10 Stockholm My Dream11 Team

SIG vs KCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Raja Mahmood

SIG vs KCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi, Azeem Faisal

SIG vs KCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Ahmad Ejaz (VICE CAPTAIN), Muhammad Rehman, Chandan Khatri (CAPTAIN)

SIG vs KCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Qurban Ali, Adnan Raza, Arif Zaidi, Nasir Khan

SIG vs KCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Sigtuna CC Qurban Ali, Muhammad Rehman, Azeem Faisal, Ataullah Safi, Adil Mahmood Afzal, Sohaib Atif, Ahmad Ejaz, Adnan Raza, Abu-Bakr Azhar/Zulfiqar Kiyani, Raja Mahmood (C & WK), Arshpreet Singh.

Kista CC Shahid Nawaz, Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Fashahid Shah, Chandan Khatri, Nasir Khan (C), Muhammad Asif, Arif Zaidi, Zubair Abbas, Ghazzai Mehdi (WK), Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi, Kashan Khan

dream11Dream11 teamECS T10 StockholmFantasy TipsSIG vs KCCSIG vs KCC dream11SIG vs KCC dream11 predictionSIG vs KCC dream11 teamSIG vs KCC dream11 top picks

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more