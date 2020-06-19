SIG vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm | From June 15-19, the Dream11 European Cricket Series Stockholm provides an opportunity for seven Swedish teams within the Stockholm area to showcase their skills. Numerous talented Swedish internationals will be chomping at the bit to show the cricket-starved watching world what cricket in Sweden is all about. Each week will consist of four T10 matches every day, Monday to Friday, with 20 matches in total. Group stage and Shield Final matches will run from Monday to Thursday, climaxing with the Semi Finals, Bronze Final and Final on the Friday.
SIG vs PF ECS T10 Stockholm Live Streaming Details
Live action via the European Cricket Network – www.ecn.cricket and FanCode APP
SIG vs PF ECS T10 Stockholm Match Details
June 19 – 9:30 PM IST from the Märsta Cricket Club ground in the city of Stockholm, Sweden
SIG vs PF ECS T10 Stockholm My Dream11 Team
SIG vs PF Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Choudry Ali
SIG vs PF Dream11 Team Batsmen: Ataullah Safi, Shahzaib Hassan, Tajammal Hussain
SIG vs PF Dream11 Team All-rounders: Ahmad Ejaz, Muhammad Rehman (CAPTAIN), Tasaduq Hussain, Sameer Ali Khan (VICE CAPTAIN)
SIG vs PF Dream11 Team Bowlers: Zubair Aslam, Adnan Raza, Arshpreet Singh
SIG vs PF Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Sigtuna CC Qurban Ali, Abu-Bakr Azhar, Ahmad Ejaz, Shahzaib Hassan, Zulfiqar Kiyani, Raja Mahmood (C & WK), Adnan Raza, Muhammad Rehman, Ataullah Safi, Arshpreet Singh, Sohaib Atif.
Pakistanska Foreningen Sameer Ali Khan (C), Choudry Ali (WK), Tasaduq Hussain, Tajammal Hussain, Azeem Amin, Umar Khan, Vaince Waqqas, Muhammad Bilal, Mohammad Ali, Kamran Zia, Zubair Aslam.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
SIG vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm Final Sigtuna CC vs Pakistanska Foreningen - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips
SIG vs PF Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PF Dream11 Team / Sigtuna CC Dream11 Team / ALZ Dream11 Team / Pakistanska Foreningen Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings