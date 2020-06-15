SIG vs STO Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm Sigtuna CC vs Stockholm CC - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SIG vs STO Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm | Each week will consist of four T10 matches every day, Monday to Friday, with 20 matches in total. Group stage and Shield Final matches will run from Monday to Thursday, climaxing with the Semi Finals, Bronze Final and Final on the Friday. Stockholm CC was founded in 1948 by embassy staff from cricket playing nations. As the only cricket club in Sweden until the 1970s, matches were played against embassy staff and visiting navy ships along with tours to the continent. They are pitted against Indiska CC in the first game of the tournament and will be keen to impress. From June 15-19, the Dream11 European Cricket Series Stockholm provides an opportunity for seven Swedish teams within the Stockholm area to showcase their skills. Numerous talented Swedish internationals will be chomping at the bit to show the cricket-starved watching world what cricket in Sweden is all about.
SIG vs STO ECS T10 Stockholm Live Streaming Details
Live action via the European Cricket Network – www.ecn.cricket
SIG vs STO ECS T10 Stockholm Match Details
June 15 – 3:30pm IST from the Märsta Cricket Club ground in the city of Stockholm, Sweden
SIG vs STO ECS T10 Stockholm Weather Conditions
Pitch Type: Astro | Weather Conditions Expected: Possible storms, 24°C
SIG vs STO ECS T10 Stockholm My Dream11 Team
SIG vs STO Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Raja Azhar Mahmood
SIG vs STO Dream11 Team Batsmen: Ataullah Safi, Muhammad-Saad Nawaz (CAPTAIN), Abhishek Mathur
SIG vs STO Dream11 Team All-rounders: Muhammad Abdul Rehman, Sohaib Atif, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana (VICE CAPTAIN)
SIG vs STO Dream11 Team Bowlers: Qurban Ali, Akash Jha, Avinash Upadhyaya
SIG vs STO Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Sigtuna CC: Ataullah Safi, Muhammad-Saad Nawaz, Shahzaib Hassan, Raja-Azhar Mahmood (wk), Muhammad-Abdul Rehman, Sohaib Atif, Adil-Mahmood Afzal/Zulfiqar Kiyani, Osama Saleem, Arshpreet Singh, Adnan Raza, Qurban Ali
Stockholm CC: Jyotimoi Saikia (WK), Abhishek Mathur, Kaushik Vats, Santosh Yadlapalli, Sampat Manju, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana, Himanshu Patel, Avinash Upadhyaya, Suman Mokhamatam, Akash Jha
SIG vs STO Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Stockholm Sigtuna CC vs Stockholm CC - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips
