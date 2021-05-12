CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » 'Silently Serving Humanity Forever' - Sachin Tendulkar Changes Twitter DP And Pays Rich Tributes on International Nurses Day

'Silently Serving Humanity Forever' - Sachin Tendulkar Changes Twitter DP And Pays Rich Tributes on International Nurses Day

'Silently Serving Humanity Forever' - Sachin Tendulkar Changes Twitter DP And Pays Rich Tributes on International Nurses Day

Along with his tweet, Tendulkar also posted a picture of three nurses, who are selflessly serving the needy in Makunda hospital, which is in a remote part of Assam, bordering Mizoram and Tripura.

  • PTI
  • Updated: May 12, 2021, 4:34 PM IST

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on the occasion of International Nurses Day paid glowing tribute to the thousands of para-medics across India who are in the frontline in country’s fight against the deadly coronavirus.

“Silently serving humanity forever. Sleepless nights, care and concern flow non stop for us when we aren’t well. The pandemic has made us recognise their value more than ever before. Grateful for everything you do for us. Happy International Nurses Day,” tweeted Tendulkar.

Along with his tweet, Tendulkar also posted a picture of three nurses, who are selflessly serving the needy in Makunda hospital, which is in a remote part of Assam, bordering Mizoram and Tripura.

Tendulkar had tested positive for Covid-19, on March 27 and then had to be hospitalised for a brief period, before he returned home on April 8. He has decided to donate his plasma when eligible. He had also donated Rs 1 crore in country’s fight against COVID-19.

The International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world every May 12, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches