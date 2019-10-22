Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Match 19: NAM VS SCO

live
NAM NAM
SCO SCO

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 20: NED VS SIN

upcoming
NED NED
SIN SIN

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 21: UAE VS JER

upcoming
UAE UAE
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

22 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 22: BER VS NAM

upcoming
BER BER
NAM NAM

Abu Dhabi

23 Oct, 201911:30 IST

IANS |October 22, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
'Silly' to Respond to Sreesanth's Allegations: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik has hit back at former Indian pacer S. Sreesanth, who had cause a stir a few days back when he blamed the stumper for his ouster from the national cricket team.

Sreesanth was banned for life by the BCCI in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for indulging in spot-fixing in the IPL. Sreesanth has hwoever, always denied the allegations and had said he is innocent.

Karthik has now responded to the allegations leveled by the Kerala pacer and said that it will be 'silly' to even react.

"Yes, I have heard about S. Sreesanth's comments that I was responsible for his ouster from the Indian team. Even to react to an allegation like that will be silly," Karthik was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Sreesanth's career took an ugly turn when he was accused of spot-fixing during the 2013 IPL, following which he was banned for life. Last month S. Sreesanth's ban was cut short to another seven months.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
