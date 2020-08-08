Simba Kings Vs Buffalo Blasters MyTeam11 Match Predictions - Tanzania APL T20 Top Picks Cricket Fantasy Tips - August 8

Tanzania’s annual APL T20 is all set to begin from 8th August. The tournament comprises of 6 teams which will play against each other in a single round-robin group stage format. In the tournament opener, Simba Kings will square off against Buffalo Blasters, as teams will look to announce themselves with a great start in the tournament.
Match Details
Date: 8 August 2020
Time: 12:30 PM (IST)
Venue: Gymkhana Ground, Dar-es-Salaam
Live Streaming: SportsTiger App
Live Score/Scorecard: FOLLOW LIVE HERE
Injury Updates:
No injury has been reported yet. Will update you as soon as we get any information regarding the same.
Analysis:
Simba Kings is one of the strongest team in the competition with a good number of all-rounders in their side. Skipper Zafar Khan with 21 T20 matches experience and batting average of 32.59 and 18 wickets to his name, is likely to lead as an example for the team. He will be expecting great support from Ivan Ismail who has 400 runs under his name from 13 T20 matches.
Buffalo Blasters will be providing a tough competition as they will be led by Yakesh Patel. Ankit Baghel will be one of the players to look out for in the team with his all-rounder skills. Young leg spinner Jay Hirwania can be looked at as one of the future prospects for the team. Blasters consist of some experienced players on their side, which is a positive thing for the team.
It is an opening fixture for the tournament and both teams will be mentally prepared with ample of practice for the game, Kings though look slightly stronger with their bunch of all-rounders and are likely to win this opening fixture.
Probable Playing XI
Simba Kings:
Zafar Khan, Vipul Pindoria, Issa Kikasi, Gokul Das, Ivan Ismail, Mohammad Ali, Mohammed Yunus, Muzamil Hussain, Benson Myankini, Jatin Prajapati, Mukul Kumar
Buffalo Blasters:
Yakesh Patel, Ankit Bhagel, Adnan Zariwala, Vishal Patel, Goodluck Andrew, Wilbert Martin, Jay Hirwania, Mohamed Omary, Hassan Sangwale, Firoz Hatim Hahodwala, Abubakar Selemani
Captain
Zafar Khan
Vice–Captain
Ankit Bhagel
Best 14
Wicket-Keepers: Mohamed Omari, Issa Kikasi
Batsmen: Vishal Patel, Ivan Ismail, Yakesh Patel, Stewart Kaduma
All-Rounders: Mohamed Ali, Ankit Bhagel, Gokul Das, Firoz Dahodwala
Bowlers: Seif Athumani, Jay Hirwania, Muzamil Hussien, Goodluck Andrew
