Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Simba Kings Vs Buffalo Blasters MyTeam11 Match Predictions - Tanzania APL T20 Top Picks Cricket Fantasy Tips - August 8

SK vs BUB MyTeam11: Check Dream11 Prediction / SK vs BUB MyTeam11 Best Picks / SK vs BUB MyTeam11 Captain / SK vs BUB MyTeam11 Vice Captain/ MyTeam11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |August 8, 2020, 9:39 AM IST
Simba Kings Vs Buffalo Blasters MyTeam11 Match Predictions Tanzania APL T20 SK vs BUB Dream 11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - August 8

Tanzania’s annual APL T20 is all set to begin from 8th August. The tournament comprises of 6 teams which will play against each other in a single round-robin group stage format. In the tournament opener, Simba Kings will square off against Buffalo Blasters, as teams will look to announce themselves with a great start in the tournament.

Match Details

Date: 8 August 2020

Time: 12:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Gymkhana Ground, Dar-es-Salaam

Live Streaming: SportsTiger App

Live Score/Scorecard: FOLLOW LIVE HERE

Injury Updates:

No injury has been reported yet. Will update you as soon as we get any information regarding the same.

Analysis:

Simba Kings is one of the strongest team in the competition with a good number of all-rounders in their side. Skipper Zafar Khan with 21 T20 matches experience and batting average of 32.59 and 18 wickets to his name, is likely to lead as an example for the team. He will be expecting great support from Ivan Ismail who has 400 runs under his name from 13 T20 matches.

Buffalo Blasters will be providing a tough competition as they will be led by Yakesh Patel. Ankit Baghel will be one of the players to look out for in the team with his all-rounder skills. Young leg spinner Jay Hirwania can be looked at as one of the future prospects for the team. Blasters consist of some experienced players on their side, which is a positive thing for the team.

It is an opening fixture for the tournament and both teams will be mentally prepared with ample of practice for the game, Kings though look slightly stronger with their bunch of all-rounders and are likely to win this opening fixture.

Probable Playing XI

Simba Kings:

Zafar Khan, Vipul Pindoria, Issa Kikasi, Gokul Das, Ivan Ismail, Mohammad Ali, Mohammed Yunus, Muzamil Hussain, Benson Myankini, Jatin Prajapati, Mukul Kumar

Buffalo Blasters:

Yakesh Patel, Ankit Bhagel, Adnan Zariwala, Vishal Patel, Goodluck Andrew, Wilbert Martin, Jay Hirwania, Mohamed Omary, Hassan Sangwale, Firoz Hatim Hahodwala, Abubakar Selemani

Captain

Zafar Khan

Vice–Captain

Ankit Bhagel

Best 14

Wicket-Keepers: Mohamed Omari, Issa Kikasi

Batsmen: Vishal Patel, Ivan Ismail, Yakesh Patel, Stewart Kaduma

All-Rounders: Mohamed Ali, Ankit Bhagel, Gokul Das, Firoz Dahodwala

Bowlers: Seif Athumani, Jay Hirwania, Muzamil Hussien, Goodluck Andrew

Follow @CricketNext for more

https://twitter.com/cricketnext

dream11Fantasy TipsMyTeam11SK vs BUB live scoreTanzania APL T20Tanzania APL T20 live scoreTanzania APL T20 live streamingTanzania APL T20 scorecard

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more