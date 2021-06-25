‘Simple People And a Picturesque Place! See You Soon Himachal’: Sakshi Dhoni Bids Adieu to Himachal Pradesh

MS Dhoni and his family were recently stationed in the scenic mountains of Himachal Pradesh as they enjoyed a much-needed break from the city life. Over the last few days, pictures of former India captain Dhoni, his wife Sakshi and their daughter Ziva have been shared widely on picture sharing platform Instagram.

While Dhoni is not very active on social media, Sakshi regularly shares updates on her Insta account. She has been treating fans and followers with beautiful glimpses from her family’s getaway.

Her latest post is her way to say goodbye to the beautiful state. She recorded a video which captures the local life of the picturesque place and added a folk song in the backdrop.

Sakshi posted the video on Wednesday and said that although the experience ends, she is eagerly awaiting for what’s next. She gave special mention to Himachal Pradesh’s warm hospitality and its simple people.

The video has been well received with India captain Virat Kohli’s wife, actress Anushka Sharma, also giving a thumbs up to the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r)

Sakshi shared another picture with an enchanting view. It had her posing with Ziva from the window of a pretty house with mountains forming a stunning backdrop.

She captioned the image, “Lil joys of life !"

After the suspension of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dhoni has been cashing in on the free-time, spending quality time with his family.

In addition to Sakshi’s Instagram handle, fans got some sneak peeks into their holiday from Ziva’s page as well.

The little one’s Instagram handle is co-managed by her parents. On Ziva’s account, we spotted some rare glimpses of the cricket veteran who has been sporting a different look.

Dhoni will soon resume his cricketing duties in the UAE where the remainder of the IPL season is scheduled to be played.

So far, the Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won five games from seven outings. They are currently placed second in standings with 10 points.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here