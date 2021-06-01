Simple Pleasures: Cheteshwar Puajar Posts Throwback Picture With His wife Puja Pabari

India’s Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara on Tuesday posted a beautiful throwback picture with his wife Puja Pabari, sharing “simple pleasures” of life. In the snap, the duo is enjoying their coffee in peace.Pujara, who was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, is currently serving a two-week quarantine in Mumbai. Team India will depart for England on Wednesday in a charted flight.

Pujara was seen flaunting India’s new Test kit for 2021 season on his Instagram earlier on Sunday. In the picture posted on his Insta, India’s number three Test batsman posed with his bat in the new jersey.

Pujara had been an integral part of India’s Test squadever since his heroics Down Under during India’s tour of Australia in 2018-19. He was also the leading run-scorer in the series with 521 runs under his belt in four matches. India won the Test series 2-1 and in the process became the first-ever Indian team to win a Test series against Australia in their backyard.

Meanwhile, India would kick-start their England tour with the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand on June 18. However, before that, Team India would spend another ten-day in isolation in Southampton. Virat Kohli and co would stay inside a hotel in the Rose Bowl stadium and would be allowed to train for the summit clash.

India are also slated to play a five-match Test series against England post-WTC final. The lengthy tournament between India and England will kick-start on August 4 and the tournament opener will be played at the Trent Bridge Nottingham.

After the five-match Test series conclusion, Pujara and other players willdirectly fly to the United Arab Emirates for the remaining IPL games.Earlier on Saturday, BCCI had confirmed that the second part of the mega event willbe played in UAE between September and October.

