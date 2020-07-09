'Simply Speculation' - New Zealand Cricket Denies It Offered to Host IPL 2020

New Zealand Cricket have neither offered to host the Indian Premier League 2020 nor received an approach from Board of Control for Cricket in India to do so, NZC have clarified.
There were reports on July 6 that said New Zealand had offered to host the tournament in case it is forced out of India. However, NZC brushed aside such reports as speculation.
"The report is simply speculation. We have not offered to host the IPL nor have we had an approach to do so," New Zealand Cricket spokesperson Richard Boock told Radio New Zealand.
The IPL was supposed to be held in March-April but has been suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 situation in India. With the ICC T20 World Cup set to be postponed, the BCCI could be looking at a September-October window for the tournament.
Recently, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said the board wants to host the IPL this year.
ALSO READ: First Priority Would Be to Host IPL 2020 in India Itself: Sourav Ganguly
"We want to have it, as I said that cricket needs to be back," Ganguly said on India Today's show Inspiration.
"For us it's off-season at the moment which has actually helped. We finished out domestic season in March and then we had to cancel the IPL, which is the most important part of our domestic season. We want IPL to happen because life needs to be back to normal and cricket needs to be back to normal but we don't have a decision from the ICC regarding the T20 World Cup.
"We keep hearing different things from the media but till actually it's officially not told to the board members and the countries, you don't know what is happening. But we want to host it, our first priority is India. Whatever time we get, even if we get 35-40 days we will host it."
The IPL has been played out of India in the past due to general elections in the country. The 2009 edition was held in South Africa and parts of the 2014 edition was held in UAE.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
'Simply Speculation' - New Zealand Cricket Denies It Offered to Host IPL 2020
New Zealand Cricket have neither offered to host the Indian Premier League 2020 nor received an approach from Board of Control for Cricket in India
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings