Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 16, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 July, 2020

2ND INN

Spanga United CC

97/8 (10.0)

Spanga United CC
v/s
Stockholm Tigers
Stockholm Tigers*

11/0 (0.3)

Stockholm Tigers need 87 runs in 57 balls at 9.15 rpo
Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

35/1 (17.4)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by England (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

'Simply Speculation' - New Zealand Cricket Denies It Offered to Host IPL 2020

New Zealand Cricket have neither offered to host the Indian Premier League 2020 nor received an approach from Board of Control for Cricket in India

Cricketnext Staff |July 9, 2020, 11:59 AM IST
'Time to Start Planning for IPL' - BCCI Unhappy With ICC Delay on T20 World Cup

New Zealand Cricket have neither offered to host the Indian Premier League 2020 nor received an approach from Board of Control for Cricket in India to do so, NZC have clarified.

There were reports on July 6 that said New Zealand had offered to host the tournament in case it is forced out of India. However, NZC brushed aside such reports as speculation.

"The report is simply speculation. We have not offered to host the IPL nor have we had an approach to do so," New Zealand Cricket spokesperson Richard Boock told Radio New Zealand.

The IPL was supposed to be held in March-April but has been suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 situation in India. With the ICC T20 World Cup set to be postponed, the BCCI could be looking at a September-October window for the tournament.

Recently, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said the board wants to host the IPL this year.

ALSO READ: First Priority Would Be to Host IPL 2020 in India Itself: Sourav Ganguly 

"We want to have it, as I said that cricket needs to be back," Ganguly said on India Today's show Inspiration.

"For us it's off-season at the moment which has actually helped. We finished out domestic season in March and then we had to cancel the IPL, which is the most important part of our domestic season. We want IPL to happen because life needs to be back to normal and cricket needs to be back to normal but we don't have a decision from the ICC regarding the T20 World Cup.

"We keep hearing different things from the media but till actually it's officially not told to the board members and the countries, you don't know what is happening. But we want to host it, our first priority is India. Whatever time we get, even if we get 35-40 days we will host it."

The IPL has been played out of India in the past due to general elections in the country. The 2009 edition was held in South Africa and parts of the 2014 edition was held in UAE.

bcciIndian Premier Leagueiplipl 2020ipl in new zealandnew zealandnew zealand cricketNZC

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more