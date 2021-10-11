SIN vs BAL Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 Match No 29 between Sindh vs Balochistan, October 11, 3:30 PM IST

SIN vs BAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Sindh and Balochistan: Sindh and Balochistan will once again square off against each other in the 29th match of the National T20 Cup of Pakistan on Monday, October 11. The upcoming contest between the two teams will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and it is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm (IST). The National T20 Cup series is not getting televised in India.

However, fans can watch the game online on Pakistan Cricket Board’s YouTube channel. The live scoreboard of this match can also be tracked on the FanCode app and website. Sindh and Balochistan are having a contrasting run in the domestic T20 series of Pakistan. While Sindh squad has won five out of their opening eight games, Balochistan have registered just three victories in as many encounters.

The last time the two teams met this season, Sindh hammered Balochistan by 77 runs.

From the venue to date and live-stream; here is all you should know about the 29th National T20 Cup match, which will be played between Sindh and Balochistan:

SIN vs BAL Telecast

The 29th National T20 Cup between Sindh and Balochistan will not be broadcast in India.

SIN vs BAL Live Streaming

The 29th National T20 Cup game Sindh vs Balochistan will be live-streamed on PCB’s YouTube Channel.

SIN vs BAL Match Details

The Sindh vs Balochistan game will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday, October 11, at 3:30 PM IST.

SIN vs BAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Amad-Butt

Vice-Captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for SIN vs BAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Abdul Bangalzai, Imam-ul Haq, Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan

All-rounders: Kashif Bhatti, Amad-Butt, Anwar-Ali

Bowlers: Mohammad Hasnain, Yasir Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani

SIN vs BAL Probable XIs

Sindh Probable Starting Line-up: Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood, Khurram Manzoor, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C, WK), Saud Shakeel, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani, Zahid Mahmood

Balochistan Probable Starting Line-up: Imam-ul-Haq (C), Abdul Bangalzai, Bismillah Khan (WK), Haris Sohail, Ayaz Tasawar, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Kashif Bhatti, Yasir Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Junaid Khan

