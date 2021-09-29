SIN vs BAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s National T20 Cup 2021 Match No 9 between Sindh vs Balochistan, September 29, 03:30 PM IST

SIN vs BAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s National T20 Cup 2021 between Sindh and Balochistan: Sindh will be locking horns with Balochistan for the first time in the ninth match of the National T20 Cup 2021 on Wednesday, September 29. The game will be hosted at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 03:30 PM IST.

Sindh, have been outstanding in the ongoing 2021 edition of the National T20 Cup. Sarfaraz Ahmed’s team is sitting at the top of the points table, having beaten Southern Punjab and Northern in the opening two matches.

On the other hand, Balochistan started their season with two defeats on the trot. The Imam-ul-Haq-led side suffered losses at the hands of Northern and Central Punjab, before registering their maiden victory of the tournament against Southern Punjab by seven wickets on Saturday.

Both the teams have played three matches against each other in the last few editions, Balochistan have won two matches while Sindh managed to win one game.

Ahead of the match between Sindh and Balochistan; here is everything you need to know:

SIN vs BAL Telecast

Sindh vs Balochistan game will not be broadcasted in India.

SIN vs BAL Live Streaming

Sindh vs Balochistan game will be live-streamed on PCB Youtube Channel.

SIN vs BAL Match Details

Sindh vs Balochistan match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Wednesda, September 29, at 03:30 PM IST.

SIN vs BAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Amad-Butt

Vice-Captain: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for SIN vs BAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Abdul Bangalzai, Imam-ul Haq

All-rounders: Amad-Butt, Anwar-Ali, Kashif Bhatti

Bowlers: Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani, Yasir Shah

SIN vs BAL Probable XIs:

Sindh: Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood, Khurram Manzoor, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C, WK), Saud Shakeel, Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dhani, Zahid Mahmood

Balochistan: Imam-ul-Haq (C), Abdul Bangalzai, Bismillah Khan (WK), Haris Sohail, Ayaz Tasawar, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Kashif Bhatti, Yasir Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Junaid Khan

