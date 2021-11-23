SIN vs BAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 match, November 24, 10:30 am IST

SIN vs BAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 between Sindh and Balochistan:

Sindh will be battling it out against Balochistan in the upcoming match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex in Karachi. The encounter is scheduled to be played on November 24, Wednesday at 10:30 am IST.

Both Sindh and Balochistan are winless in the competition so far. The two teams have featured in five matches each and all the games have ended in a draw. This will be the second time that they will play against each in the competition.

Their last fixture ended in a tie as both Sindh and Balochistan delivered a brilliant batting effort. Imran Butt was the star performer for Balochistan while Khurram Manzoor stole the thunder from Sindh camp.

Ahead of the match between Sindh and Balochistan; here is everything you need to know:

SIN vs BAL Telecast

Sindh vs Balochistan game will not be broadcasted in India.

SIN vs BAL Live Streaming

Sindh vs Balochistan game will be live-streamed on PCB YouTube Channel.

SIN vs BAL Match Details

Sindh vs Balochistan match is scheduled to be played at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex in Karachi on November 24, Wednesday at 10:30 am IST.

SIN vs BAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kashif Bhatti

Vice-Captain- Sarfaraz Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for SIN vs BAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Bismillah Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Asad Shafiq, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Khurram Manzoor

All-rounders: Amad Butt, Kashif Bhatti

Bowlers: Raza Ul Hasan, Mohammad Asghar, Mir Hamza

SIN vs BAL Probable XIs:

Sindh: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c, wk), Mir Hamza, Omair Yousuf, Fawad Alam, Asad Shafiq (vc), Mohammad Asghar, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Manzoor, Saad Ali, Mohammad Hasan, Tabish Khan

Balochistan: Junaid Khan, Amad Butt, Abdul Bangalzai, Umaid Asif, Bismillah Khan, Haris Sohail, Raza Ul Hasan, Yasir Shah, Kashif Bhatti, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here