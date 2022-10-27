SIN vs CEP Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022. October 27, 10:30 AM IST

SIN vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022 between Sindh and Central Punjab: Sindh will be playing against Central Punjab in the upcoming match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 27, Thursday. Sindh are doing well in the competition. Their first three matches ended in a draw while the team defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in their last two games by ten wickets. The two back-to-back victories have pushed the team to second place in the standings.

Central Punjab, on the other hand, are yet to record their first victory in the competition. All their five matches have ended in a draw and they are third in the points table with 59 points. In their most recent game, the team was up against Southern Punjab. Azhar Ali was the star performer as he scored 61 and 108 runs respectively in the two batting innings.

Ahead of the match between Sindh and Central Punjab; here is everything you need to know:

SIN vs CEP Telecast

Sindh vs Central Punjab game will not be broadcasted in India.

SIN vs CEP Live Streaming

Sindh vs Central Punjab game will be live-streamed on PCB Youtube Channel.

SIN vs CEP Match Details

Sindh vs Central Punjab match is scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 27, Thursday at 10:30 AM IST.

SIN vs CEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Waqas Maqsood

Vice-Captain: Saud Shakeel

Suggested Playing XI for SIN vs CEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Fawad Alam, Tayyab Tahir, Khurram Manzoor

All-rounders: Qasim Akram, Saad Khan, Aamer Yamin, Saud Shakeel

Bowlers: Mohammad Asghar, Waqas Maqsood, Zahid Mahmood

SIN vs CEP Probable XIs

Sindh: Omair Yousuf, Saad Khan, Saim Ayub, Asif Mehmood, Fawad Alam, Khurram Manzoor, Mohammad Asghar, Sarfaraz Ahmed(wk), Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Umar

Central Punjab: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Ali Zaryab, Mohammad Saad (c), Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Ali, Qasim Akram, Ali Shan (wk), Aamer Yamin

