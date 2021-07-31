SIN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Singhbhum Strikers vs Dhanbad Dynamos match, July 31, 01:00 PM IST

SIN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 between Singhbhum Strikers and Dhanbad Dynamos:

The upcoming match of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 will see Singhbun Strikers squaring off against Dhandbad Dynamos. The match will be played on Saturday, July 31, at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi at 01:00 PM IST.

The Strikers have an outside chance to qualify but they need to beat Dhanbad Dynamos at any cost, as this will be their last match in the league stage. They have played nine matches, won just three and will be under pressure.

The Dynamos, on the other hand, have played the same number of matches and won four of them so far. Cricket enthusiasts can expect a cracking of a game on Saturday since both sides are coming off comprehensive victories from their respective last games and will be looking to continue their winning momentum.

Ahead of the match between Singhbhum Strikers and Dhanbad Dynamos; here is everything you need to know:

SIN vs DHA Telecast

The Singhbhum Strikers vs Dhanbad Dynamos match will not be broadcasted in India.

SIN vs DHA Live Streaming

The match between SIN vs DHA is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

SIN vs DHA Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, July 31 and the game will be hosted at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi at 01:00 PM IST

SIN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bal Krishna

Vice-Captain: Sahil Raj

Suggested Playing XI for SIN vs DHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sumit Kumar, Vijay Jena

Batsmen: Satya Setu, Aryan Hooda, Ankit Kumar

All-rounders: Bal Krishna, Yuvraj Kumar, Sahil Raj

Bowlers: Aryaman Lala, Vikas Kumar, Vinayak Vikram

SIN vs DHA Probable XIs:

Singhbum Strikers: Bal Krishna (C), Sumit Kumar, Sharandeep Singh (WK), Kumar Karan, Ankit Kumar, Pratik Bhakat, Satyendra Kumar Prajapati, Vinayak Vikram, Aryaman Lala, Umar Mallick, Wilfred Beng

Dhanbad Dynamos: Vijay Jena (WK), Nazim Siddiqui (C), Satya Setu, Yuvraj Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Abhishek Yadav, Prem Kumar, Sahil Raj, Kaushal Singh, Vikas Kumar, Asif Mansoori

