SIN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s BYJU’s Jharkhand T20, July 24, 9:00 AM IST

SIN vs DHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Singhbhum Strickers and Dhanbad Dynamos BYJU’s Jharkhand T20:Singhbhum Strickers will lock horns with Dhanbad Dynamos in the 15th match of BYJU’s Jharkhand T20 on Saturday, July 24. The outing is scheduled for 9:00 AM IST at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. Till now, both the teams seem to be out of form as they only have two points each. Singhbhum has been on the losing end of three out of four matches,while Dhanbad lost two out of three matches in the tournament.

In the latest match, Dhanbad were defeated by Ranchi Raiders by 64 runs and Singhbhum were beaten by Dumka Daredevils by seven wickets. Singhbhum, in their most recent match, managed a total of 176 runs at the loss of six wickets. The highest run scorer of the team was Sumit Kumar, who scored 69 runs from 40 balls. Dhanbad in their fixture against Ranchi scored 112 runs at the loss of nine wickets. The team’s batsmen were unable to perform in the game as the highest run-scorerYuvraj Kumar got out after making 28 runs from 24 balls.

Ahead of the match between Singhbhum Strickers and Dhanbad Dynamos, here is everything you need to know:

SIN vs DHA Telecast

The Singhbhum Strickers vs Dhanbad Dynamos match will not be broadcasted India.

SIN vs DHA Live Streaming

Those willing to watch the match in India can live stream it through the Fancode app or website.

SIN vs DHA Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, July 24 at JSCA International Stadium Complex. The game will start at 9:00 AM IST.

SIN vs DHA captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Nazim Siddiqui

Vice-Captain: Bal Krishna

Suggested Playing XI for SIN vs DHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicket Keeper – Nazim Siddiqui

Batsmen – Kumar Karan, Ankit Kumar, Anirban Chatterjee

All-rounders – Bal Krishna, Amit Kumar, Kaushal Singh, Sahil Raj

Bowlers – Ajay Yadav, Aryaman Lala, Jai Prakash Yadav

SIN vs DHA Probable XIs

Singhbhum Strickers: Bal Krishna (c), Sumit Kumar (wk), Wilfred Beng, Amardeep Singh, Kumar Karan, Ankit Kumar, Ajay Yadav, Aryaman Lala, Vinayak Vikram, Amit Kumar, Satyendra Kumar Prajapati

Dhanbad Dynamos: Nazim Siddiqui (c) (wk), Kaushal Singh, Satya Setu, Anirban Chatterjee, Sahil Raj, Yuvraj Kumar, Md Asif Mansoori, Aryan Hooda, Abhishek Yadav, Vikash Kumar, Jai Prakash Yadav

